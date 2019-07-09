Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Swiper slinks into second, self-aware trailer

Latest Stories

Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount
Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Jul 9, 2019

Swiper no swiping! Paramount Pictures just released the second trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which gives us our first look at the masked and thieving fox realized in all his CGI glory. Interestingly, there is no mention of Benicio del Toro (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) voicing the iconic character, despite the fact that he was confirmed for the role last December.

In any case, we do know that Isabela Moner is taking on the role of the eponymous explorer, who, after spending years in the jungle with her parents (Michael Peña and Eva Longoria), is sent to live with her cousin, Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), in California. There, she'll learn that high school is its own dangerous ecosystem.

However, Dora and her monkey pal, Boots (Danny Trejo...yes, you read that correctly), must return to the jungle when she and her friends are kidnapped on a field trip and forced to help a band of greedy mercenaries track down a lost city made of gold.

Arguably, the best part of this new teaser is the meta gag at the very start, where the film pokes fun at Dora's penchant for talking directly to the audience in an effort to teach them Spanish. A younger version of our heroine (played by Madelyn Miranda) asks us if we can say "delicioso," only for the wide shot to reveal that she's talking to nobody in particular. "Sh...She'll grow out of it," says her concerned father.

Directed by James Bobin (The Muppets), the movie co-stars Eugenio Derbez, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Temuera Morrison, Adriana Barraza, Pia Miller, Q'orianka Kilcher, and Isela Vega.

Here's the new poster, too:

Dora And The Lost City of Gold poster #2

Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount

Dora and the Lost City of Gold ventures into theaters everywhere Friday, August 9.

The project's screenplay, based on the classic Nick Jr. series, was penned by Nicholas Stoller (Captain Underpants) and Matthew Robinson (Monster Trucks).

