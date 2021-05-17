Contemporary Dracula thriller 'The Bride' sinks teeth into Nathalie Emmanuel & Garrett Hedlund

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is back, baby (not like he ever really went away), this time in the form of a contemporary horror thriller called The Bride, which will star Game of Thrones and F9’s Nathalie Emmanuel and TRON: Legacy’s Garrett Hedlund.

SYFY WIRE can also confirm that the Screen Gems film will be directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), with Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) producing. They'll work from an original script written by Blair Butler, with Thompson making some revisions.

This project doesn’t seem to have any connection to another Dracula-inspired project called The Brides, an ABC soap opera set in present day that was said to focus on the three brides of Dracula. ABC ordered a pilot of the show in January 2020 but declined to pick it up for series.

This latest bride (singular) of Dracula incarnation will follow a contemporary young woman (presumably Emmanuel) who becomes enamored with a mysterious man (presumably Hedlund) and somehow gets entangled in a gothic conspiracy. No release date has yet been announced as of yet.

We’ll see Emmanuel on the big screen very soon, however, as she’ll be in the latest Fast & Furious installment, F9, which is set to premiere Friday, June 25. Those who want to see her in action before June, however, can also (re)watch her in the seventh and eighth Fast & Furious movies or on Game of Thrones, where she played Khalesi’s right-hand woman, Missandei.

Hedlund is best known for playing Kevin Flynn's (Jeff Bridges) son Sam in 2010’s TRON: Legacy. He most recently appeared in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday.