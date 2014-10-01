Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark and Nebula
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame concept art shows remaining heroes ready for an epic battle
NECA_Avengers_Scalers_Thanos_2
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: This poledancing Thanos toy
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age
Tag: TV
Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings show is Second Age prequel to films
Arrow The CW
Tag: TV
Arrow is ending. What does that mean for The CW's Arrowverse?
DraculaUntold.jpg

Dracula Untold may unofficially launch Universal 'Monsterverse'

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Oct 1, 2014

When Universal (which, full disclaimer, shares the same corporate parent as Blastr) announced earlier this summer that it was going to relaunch its roster of classic movie monsters as part of a Marvel-like shared universe, the film chosen to kick off this latest attempt to emulate the success of the comic-book movie juggernaut was pegged as The Mummy, slated to arrive on April 22, 2016.

But we may get a sneak peek at the Universal "Monsterverse" much sooner than that. According to Badass Digestthe studio did some reshoots on Dracula Untold -- which opens next week -- so that it can fit into the larger universe as a sort of prologue. Although there have been some press screenings of the film, no one has yet divulged what's in the new footage or how it possibly sets things up for the future.

Dracula Untold was given the green light to go into production before the "Monsterverse" concept came along, so on some level it makes sense to try and connect it to any future Dracula movies that will be made as part of that canon. At the same time, if Dracula Untold is a flop at the box office, it's still loosely related enough so that the next Dracula movie can basically forget that this one ever existed (kind of like what Fox has done with X3: The Last Stand).

We'll find out just what the connection is when Dracula Untold, which stars Luke Evans as a very different version of Vlad Tepes/Dracula, opens on Oct. 10. While we wait, feel free to debate the merits of the shared Universal Monsters universe below.

Tag: Dracula Untold
Tag: Universal Monsters
Tag: The Mummy

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Boris Karloff
Tag: The Mummy
The Mummy poster
Mummy poster could regain title as world’s most valuable at auction
Jacob Oller
Oct 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Dark Universe
Tag: the invisible man
TheInvisibleMan1933.jpg
The Dark Universe's Invisible Man film now has an invisible screenwriter
Brian Silliman
Jan 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Universal Monsters
Tag: Dark Universe
frankenstein_meets_wolf_man_01.jpg
Watch: Universal Monsters: The first shared movie universe
Aaron Sagers
Jun 6, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Dark Universe
Tag: The Mummy
dark_universe_talent_-_embed_2017.jpg
Universal eyeing smaller budget Dark Universe films; Dwayne Johnson rumored for role
Trent Moore
May 31, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7