Dracula Untold may unofficially launch Universal 'Monsterverse'

When Universal (which, full disclaimer, shares the same corporate parent as Blastr) announced earlier this summer that it was going to relaunch its roster of classic movie monsters as part of a Marvel-like shared universe, the film chosen to kick off this latest attempt to emulate the success of the comic-book movie juggernaut was pegged as The Mummy, slated to arrive on April 22, 2016.

But we may get a sneak peek at the Universal "Monsterverse" much sooner than that. According to Badass Digest, the studio did some reshoots on Dracula Untold -- which opens next week -- so that it can fit into the larger universe as a sort of prologue. Although there have been some press screenings of the film, no one has yet divulged what's in the new footage or how it possibly sets things up for the future.

Dracula Untold was given the green light to go into production before the "Monsterverse" concept came along, so on some level it makes sense to try and connect it to any future Dracula movies that will be made as part of that canon. At the same time, if Dracula Untold is a flop at the box office, it's still loosely related enough so that the next Dracula movie can basically forget that this one ever existed (kind of like what Fox has done with X3: The Last Stand).

We'll find out just what the connection is when Dracula Untold, which stars Luke Evans as a very different version of Vlad Tepes/Dracula, opens on Oct. 10. While we wait, feel free to debate the merits of the shared Universal Monsters universe below.