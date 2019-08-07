Dream Casting: Alan Moore's Tomorrow Stories

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
With the buzz building for HBO's adaptation of Watchmen, I started thinking about Alan Moore comics that have never been adapted and what they'd look like if they were. For example, Tomorrow Stories was an anthology that launched 20 years ago this year, which featured comedic stories in a variety of genres, all written by Moore with different artists. While it might be an unlikely choice, I think it could be really fun as an anthology show, with recurring segments starring the various characters.
Cobweb is a genre-bending lesbian superhero, co-created with Melinda Gebbie. Greyshirt is an old-fashioned crimefighter co-created by Rick Veitch. Jack B. Quick is a boy genius who makes trule questionable choices, with art by Kevin Nowlan. First American is a parody of patriotic superheroes, and by extension a parody of America, drawn by Jim Baikie.
I've left out Splash Brannigan, a later addition to the series with art by Hilary Barta, because that strip depends so much on being a printed comic book. If you really wanted to do it, it would have to be animated, and John DiMaggio would be great as the voice of Splash.
Jacob Tremblay as Jack B. Quick
Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) is a very young actor who's already shown his skill and comic timing, and he'll be perfect as amoral boy genius Jack B. Quick.
Timothy Olyphant as Greyshirt
Greyshirt is a former criminal who had an awakening and became a pulp-style superhero, and Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood) has just the right mix of weathered good looks and moral complexity for that sort of thing.
Rebecca Romijn as Lapis Lazuli
Rebecca Romijn (Star Trek: Discovery) has a long history of playing femme fatales (including the title character in Brian De Palma's Femme Fatale) and, yes, women with blue skin. With a sparkly CGI effect giving her that jeweled look, she'll be great as Greyshirt's untrustworthy love interest.
Stoya as Cobweb
Stoya became famous as an adult film star, but her intelligence and charisma has positioned her for a crossover career. As a superhero with roots in feminist erotica, Cobweb is well-suited (no pun intended) for someone like her.
Charlotte McKinney as Clarice
Charlotte McKinney (Baywatch, Flatliners) is just the retro-style bombshell to play Cobweb's chauffeur and special friend Clarice.
Tessa Thompson as Money Spider
Just like in the classic Batman TV show, it makes sense to cast bigger stars as the villains, since they only appear occasionally. With that in mind, who better to play Cobweb's nemesis than Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok)?
Joseph-Gordon Levitt as First American
Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises) has the looks to play an all-American hero, and the comedic skills to play a satirical one.
Hunter Schafer as U.S.Angel
Hunter Schafer just broke out as one of the stars of HBO's Euphoria and her immense charisma will come in handy as First American's young sidekick.
Jack Black as Dozier D. Daze
As a fondly remembered star of decades past, Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) is uniquely suited to play the living embodiment of toxic nostalgia.