Dream Casting: Alan Moore's Tomorrow Stories

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

With the buzz building for HBO's adaptation of Watchmen, I started thinking about Alan Moore comics that have never been adapted and what they'd look like if they were. For example, Tomorrow Stories was an anthology that launched 20 years ago this year, which featured comedic stories in a variety of genres, all written by Moore with different artists. While it might be an unlikely choice, I think it could be really fun as an anthology show, with recurring segments starring the various characters.

Cobweb is a genre-bending lesbian superhero, co-created with Melinda Gebbie. Greyshirt is an old-fashioned crimefighter co-created by Rick Veitch. Jack B. Quick is a boy genius who makes trule questionable choices, with art by Kevin Nowlan. First American is a parody of patriotic superheroes, and by extension a parody of America, drawn by Jim Baikie.

I've left out Splash Brannigan, a later addition to the series with art by Hilary Barta, because that strip depends so much on being a printed comic book. If you really wanted to do it, it would have to be animated, and John DiMaggio would be great as the voice of Splash.