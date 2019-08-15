Dream Casting: Alan Moore's Top 10

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
I'm sticking with the Alan Moore canon from last week, looking back at some of his projects that have never been brought to the screen. This week I'm focusing on Top 10, a comic he did with Gene Ha and Zander Cannon about the police force in a city populated entirely by superheroes. It's a mix of parody and straightforward cop drama, and in the age of The Boys, it's easy to imagine it as a big-budget TV series.
The series opens with a focus on Officer Robyn Slinger, also known as Toybox, who's joining the police department of Neopolis, fresh out of the academy. As it goes on, it becomes more of an ensemble, with stories focusing on many of the officers in the precinct. I've attempted to put together a cast that could handle that constantly shifting focus.
Lili Reinhart as Toybox
Lili Reinhart has really proven herself as a skilled and charismatic star on Riverdale, and she'd be a great lead for this series as rookie Robyn Slinger.
Joonas Suotamo as Smax
Joonas Suotamo (Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story) has done his most famous work behind a mask as Chewbacca, but he actually has just the right look for the equally big half-Ogre known as Jeff Smax. The Nordic-flavored fantasy world Jeff comes from will also suit the towering Finnish actor's natural accent and demeanor.
Victor Garber as Jetman
Captain Steve Traynor is an aging gay superhero who's seen it all, and who genuinely cares for the officers in his squad. Victor Garber (Legends of Tomorrow) will be perfect in the role.
John Hawkes as Hyperdog
Sergeant Kemlo Caesar is an intelligent talking dog in a human-sized exo-suit. That will have to be achieved with motion capture effects, but John Hawkes (Deadwood) can handle both the character's movements and his down to Earth voice.
Zazie Beetz as Synaethesia
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) is a really exciting emerging actress, and she'd be amazing as Detective Wanda Jackson, whose mixed-up senses give her special skills at solving crimes.
Gbenga Akinnagbe as King Peacock
Detective John Corbeau is simultaneously mysterious, charismatic, and extremely intimidating. Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce) can bring that to the table, and he could even pull off that peacock outfit.
Ben Foster as Dust Devil
Ben Foster (Galveston, Ain't Them Bodies Saints) can definitely handle the Old West demeanor of Officer Duane Bodine, a laconic techno-cowboy.
Caleb Landry Jones as Shock-Headed Peter
If anybody is the proverbial bad apple in this precinct, it's Officer Peter Cheney. He's just the kind of intolerant jerk that Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out) is great at playing.
Bex Taylor-Klaus as Jack Phantom
Bex Taylor-Klaus (Green Arrow) can hopefully help bring a more modern touch to the slightly dated lesbian character of Sergeant Jackie Kowalski.
Charlotte Flair as Peregrine
Pro wrestler Charlotte Flair has only done a little bit of acting, but her height and muscular build are ideal for Lieutenant Cathy Colby, a very fit woman in a winged power-suit.
Merritt Wever as Irma Geddon
Merritt Wever (Godless) is an exact fit for Officer Irma Wornow, a working class mom in nuclear-powered super armor.
Sonoya Mizuno as Girl 1
Officer Sung Li was created by scientists to be the ideal ass-kicking woman, which is something you could easily believe about Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina).