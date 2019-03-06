Dream Casting: Back to the Future

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

A lot of people hate remakes, but honestly I think they're pretty fun. If a remake is bad the original still exists, and if it's good there are two versions to enjoy. With all the remakes going on these days, it's easy to imagine that someone might take a new pass at Back to the Future, so I thought it would be fun to put together a cast for that.

In imagining the remake, I've made some pretty substantial changes from the original, but I think it could work. This version of Marty McFly is a college student who travels back in time from 2019 to 1989, and has to make sure that her parents fall in love so that they can eventually adopt her, because if they don't who knows what situation she'll end up in.

I don't if the time machine should still be a modified DeLorean. Maybe it's a Smart Car now. I do know that when Marty emerges from it in the past, Tim Burton's Batman and Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing will be on the movie theater marquee (if it takes place anytime from late June 1989).

It was hard to figure out the proper ages of most of the cast, thanks to the time travel element, but if they could make it work with 1985 makeup effects, I'm sure today's special effects can make it happen.