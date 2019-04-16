Dream Casting: Batman and the Outsiders

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

The DC Universe app has recently added thousands of digital comics from the DC archives, with more still to come. That makes it a great time to revisit DC books from times past, like the classic 1980s team book Batman and the Outsiders.

Created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo, the Outsiders were originally created as a team Batman put together when he no longer wanted to be a part of the Justice League. A combination of older characters like Black Lightning and Metamorpho with new creations, it was a superteam with a truly unique flavor. As unlikely as it might be to actually happen, I've envisioned a modern movie based on the original team. I've even included one of their recurring villain teams from the '80s, the Masters of Disaster.