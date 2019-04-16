Dream Casting: Batman and the Outsiders

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
The DC Universe app has recently added thousands of digital comics from the DC archives, with more still to come. That makes it a great time to revisit DC books from times past, like the classic 1980s team book Batman and the Outsiders.
Created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo, the Outsiders were originally created as a team Batman put together when he no longer wanted to be a part of the Justice League. A combination of older characters like Black Lightning and Metamorpho with new creations, it was a superteam with a truly unique flavor. As unlikely as it might be to actually happen, I've envisioned a modern movie based on the original team. I've even included one of their recurring villain teams from the '80s, the Masters of Disaster.
Oscar Isaac as Batman
At least until we learn who the next DCEU Batman will really be, I'm sticking with my own dream Batman, Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).
Karen Fukuhara as Katana
Karen Fukuhara played Katana in Suicide Squad, and I'm keeping her in the role specifically because this would be the perfect chance to let her give the character an actual personality, which she lacked in that movie.
John David Washington as Black Lightning
Cress Williams plays a fantastic Black Lightning on The CW television show of the same name, but this should be a younger, less settled-down version of the character. With that in mind, I'm casting John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), who I think will also do the character justice.
Daniel Brühl as Geo-Force
Daniel Brühl's real European accent and mannerisms combined with his superheroic looks will make him a great Geo-Force, which will also be a departure from the Euro-villains he's played in movies like Inglourious Basterds and Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Chloë Grace Moretz as Halo
Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria) is one of the best young actresses working today, and she's also a perfect fit for the youngest Outsider, Halo.
Sam Rockwell as Metamorpho
I've said this before, but I continue to believe that Sam Rockwell (Moon) has the perfect gruff demeanor and sarcastic sense of humor to bring Metamorpho to life.
Madelaine Petsch as Looker
Looker is supposed to be supernaturally good-looking, to the point that it makes some people uncomfortable, and if any real person can pull that off, it's Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale).
Asia Kate Dillon as New Wave
New Wave, who has one of the most 1980s supervillain names of all time, is the leader of the Masters of Disaster. Asia Kate Dillon (Billions) will look amazing all in blue, and have a field day with New Wave's bloodthirsty attitude.
Nell Tiger Free as Windfall
Windfall, New Wave's sister, is basically an innocent who was never cut out for super-villainy. Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) is perfect for the part.
Paul Wight as Shakedown
Sometimes there's nothing wrong with picking the obvious choice. Shakedown is supposed to be a huge scary guy, and wrestler/actor Paul Wight (Happy!) happens to look exactly like him.
Eiza González as Heatstroke
Eiza González (Baby Driver) will bring some added personality to the Masters of Disaster's fieriest member.
Caleb Landry Jones as Coldsnap
Coldsnap's defining feature is being a dirtbag. Few people play better dirtbags than Caleb Landry Jones (X-Men: First Class, Get Out).