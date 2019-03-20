Latest Stories

Brianna Header

Dream Casting: Brave Chef Brianna

Contributed by
IMG_7406.JPG
Elle Collins
Mar 20, 2019

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Brianna Jakobsson is the only daughter of a legendary television chef who's spent most of her life being overshadowed by her 15 older brothers. To prove her own culinary abilities, she opens a restaurant in Monster City, where human food is an exotic and forbidden delicacy.

That's the story of Brave Chef Brianna, a Kaboom comic written by Sam Sykes with art by Selina Espiritue and covers by Bridget Underwood. With a likable cast of characters, YA appeal, and a bizarre magical setting, Brave Chef Brianna could make a really fun movie. Here's just the right cast to make that happen.

Beanie Feldstein as Brianna Jakobsson

Beanie Feldstein as Brianna Jakobsson

Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird) has the perfect upbeat demeanor to play Brianna, and this would make a great lead role for her.

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Suzan

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Suzan

Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Mick) combines striking looks with a slightly dangerous energy, which will make her an excellent harpy.

Ki Hong Lee as Kevin Park

Ki Hong Lee as Kevin Park

Ki Hong Lee (The Maze Runner, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) has the charisma and comic timing to play Kevin, the only other human Brianna befriends in Monster City.

Liam Hemsworth as Hans Jakobsson

Liam Hemsworth as Hans Jakobsson

Brianna's older brother Hans can't resist trying to show her up. Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, Isn't It Romantic) is perfect for this sort of charismatic jerk.

Angela Bassett as Madame Cron

Angela Bassett as Madame Cron

Whether they use motion capture or old-fashioned makeup, nobody else could play a regal and commanding snake lady with as much gravitas as Angela Bassett (Black Panther).

Robert Englund as the City Councilman

Robert Englund as the City Councilman

The entire City Council of Monster City should be played by legendary monster actors, and who better to play their spokesman than Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

Hugh Jackman as Sven Jakobsson

Hugh Jackman as Sven Jakobsson

Brianna's father appears mostly as a disembodied voice, and that voice needs to be authoritative and warm, and believable as a legendary TV chef. I think Hugh Jackman (Logan) can fulfill those requirements.

