Dream Casting: Copernicus Jones: Robot Detective

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Copernicus Jones: Robot Detective is a fun independent comic written by Matt D. Wilson with art by Kevin Warren. It's just what the title implies: a story about a robot working as a detective in a future that looks a lot like the past, but with fully autonomous robots existing amidst humanity.
The comic recreates not just the plot of a typical noir/hard-boiled detective story, but the visual style as well. I'd like to see that for a movie version too. Ideally it should be shot in block and white with a voiceover narration by the actor who plays Copernicus.
Speaking of which, let's get to the cast...
Steve Buscemi as Copernicus Jones
Obviously Steve Buscemi (Fargo, Miracle Workers) is a legend, and his voice will really do the work of making this robot feel like a classic noir protagonist.
Bridget Regan as Jeanette Windstone
Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin) has the perfect look for an old-fashioned femme fatale, and she'll bring her own spin to it.
Garret Dillahunt as Jeff
Jeff is a pretty standard goon, until a twist in the story gives him a lot more to do. Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) is certainly a good enough actor to handle the twist, but he also makes a great goon.
Jonah Hill as Trey
Trey is a small robot who yells a lot, and the frenetic voice acting of Jonah Hill (Maniac) will add a lot.
Lorraine Toussaint as Detective Shale
Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands) has a world-weariness about her that fits a veteran cop, and the maturity to be believable as Jones' former partner from his time on the force.
Kevin Nash as Jimmy Klaxon
Jimmy Klaxon doesn't get a whole lot to do, but honestly I just think Kevin Nash (Living the Dream) would enjoy playing a big scary robot.
Pablo Schreiber as Mikey 'The Nail' Waters
Give him the right mustache and hair, and Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) will look exactly like a mob goon from an old movie, which is basically what Mikey is, except that his partner's a robot.
Toby Jones as Harold Windstone
Small and unassuming, Toby Jones (Wayward Pines) will perfectly embody the man whose robotics innovation sets in motion the series of crimes at the story's core.