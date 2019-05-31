Dream Casting: Copernicus Jones: Robot Detective

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Copernicus Jones: Robot Detective is a fun independent comic written by Matt D. Wilson with art by Kevin Warren. It's just what the title implies: a story about a robot working as a detective in a future that looks a lot like the past, but with fully autonomous robots existing amidst humanity.

The comic recreates not just the plot of a typical noir/hard-boiled detective story, but the visual style as well. I'd like to see that for a movie version too. Ideally it should be shot in block and white with a voiceover narration by the actor who plays Copernicus.

Speaking of which, let's get to the cast...