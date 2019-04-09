Dream Casting: Die

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Die, the current comic series by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, is a postmodern fantasy epic inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. It's about five adults who got physically transported into the world of a role-playing game as teenagers, and returned with one of their friends and one of their arms missing. Twenty-five years later, they return to that realm and re-assume the personas they once played there.

Five issues in, I think Die could make an excellent prestige TV series, but casting it is extremely complicated. The comic never really makes clear how aging works in the realm of the game, although most of the characters look pretty similar in both worlds. With that in mind, I've decided to cast 20-somethings to play the fantasy personas, and then special effects can be used to make them look older in the "real world," or younger in the early teenage scenes. The only exception is the lead character Dominic, whose fantasy persona Ash requires a different actor, so I'm also casting someone middle-aged to play him in the real world.