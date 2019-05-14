Dream Casting: Glitch

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Glitch is a new all-ages graphic novel by cartoonist Sarah Graley, which is out this week from Scholastic Books. It tells a story about friendship that's also a fantasy adventure about a girl named Izzy who finds herself transported into the world of her new video game. There she meets a friendly robot named Rae, but as she gets more deeply involved in the world of the game, she accidentally alienates her real-life best friend, Eric.

Glitch would make a fantastic young adult fantasy movie. With solid young stars in the lead roles, it could switch back and forth between the realistic world and the colorful world of the video game while maintaining the same tone. While there are relatively few major characters, I've done my best to give it a cast that would make for a really fun film.