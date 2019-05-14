Dream Casting: Glitch

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Glitch is a new all-ages graphic novel by cartoonist Sarah Graley, which is out this week from Scholastic Books. It tells a story about friendship that's also a fantasy adventure about a girl named Izzy who finds herself transported into the world of her new video game. There she meets a friendly robot named Rae, but as she gets more deeply involved in the world of the game, she accidentally alienates her real-life best friend, Eric.
Glitch would make a fantastic young adult fantasy movie. With solid young stars in the lead roles, it could switch back and forth between the realistic world and the colorful world of the video game while maintaining the same tone. While there are relatively few major characters, I've done my best to give it a cast that would make for a really fun film.
Cailee Spaeny as Izzy
Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising) is a promising young actress who could totally carry a movie like this, and she could pull off both Izzy's somewhat mousey real world appearance and the glitzier form she takes in the video game world.
China Anne McClain as Eric
China Anne McClain (Black Lightning) will need an edgier haircut to embody Izzy's best friend Eric, but she already has the talent and charm for the role.
Ezra Miller as Rae
Ezra Miller (Justice League, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) is an actor with instincts like nobody else, and I think he could really do something unique with the role of Rae the robot, even if he plays it via motion capture.
John DiMaggio as the Skeleton
This is really only a cameo part, although a memorable one, and John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is the best possible voice for a talking skeleton.
Olivia Coleman as Izzy's Mom
One key to making a great movie about teens is casting really good, funny actors as their parents, even if they won't be on screen for long. With that in mind, who could be a better mom for Izzy than Oscar winner Olivia Coleman (The Favourite)?
Taika Waititi as Izzy's Dad
Likewise, actor/director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) would be great as Izzy's dad, no matter how few lines he has. Also, if he wants to direct this movie, that would be great, too!