Dream Casting: Hack/Slash

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Perfect for Halloween, Hack/Slash is a comic created by Tim Seeley. It creates a mythology around the tropes of the slasher film and stars Cassie Hack, who travels around fighting undead killers and saving lives with the help of her monstrous sidekick Vlad.
There's been talk of a Hack/Slash movie for years, but it seems to be stuck in development hell. These days, I actually think it would be stronger as a TV series, but it could go either way. In either case, I've cast Cassie, her friends and allies, and some of the monsters she's faced.
Margaret Qualley as Cassie Hack
Margaret Qualley (One Upon a Time in Hollywood) has the perfect mix of waifishness and inner strength to play this troubled horror heroine.
Deobia Oparei as Vlad
The main thing about Deobia Oparei (Game of Thrones, Santa Clarita Diet) is that he's large and intimidating. He'll be even more so under FX makeup as Vlad, but he also has the acting skills to bring out the character's humanity.
Kathy Bates as the Lunch Lady
The first monster Cassie ever encountered was her own murderous mother, and that's exactly the sort of part Kathy Bates (American Horror Story) excels at playing.
Adam Copeland as Bobby Brunswick
As a former wrestler, Adam "Edge" Copeland (Vikings) has the right size and build to play a scary monster like the killer undead veterinarian Bobby Brunswick.
Nicholas Braun as Chris Krank
Nicholas Braun plays an unlikable loser on Succession, but he seems like he could handle a somewhat more heroic loser like Cassie's ally Chris Krank.
Zosia Mamet as Lisa Elsten
Zosia Mamet (Tales of the City) can bring a lot of wit and charisma to the part of Cassie's friend and Chris' girlfriend, Doctor Lisa Elsten.
Abbey Lee as Emily Christy
Emily Christy is a former beauty queen who becomes a scientist and then a monster, and Abbey Lee (The Neon Demon, Elizabeth Harvest) is the perfect actor to go through that complicated progression.
Ben Barnes as Six Sixx
Give him a heavy metal makeover and Ben Barnes (Westworld) will be both attractive and menacing as the killer rocker known as Six Sixx.
Sierra McClain as Georgia
Sierra McClain (Mindhunter) is a great, charismatic actress who will be perfect as Cassie's friend and occasional love interest.