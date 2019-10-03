Dream Casting: Clue

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Last week, we learned that Jason Bateman is apparently expected to direct a remake of Clue, in which he'll also appear alongside previously announced star Ryan Reynolds. Other than those details and the involvement of the writers of Deadpool, we don't know anything about the new Clue, but here at Dream Casting, I live to speculate.
Technically, "remake" might be the wrong term here, because this isn't so much a reboot of the 1985 film as a new adaptation of the board game. That means it might have very little to do with Wadsworth the Butler, Yvette the Maid, and the Singing Telegram Girl who was in the Bengals. As such, I've stuck to the seven characters central to the original board game (not the IDW comic version), and put together a cast I think could make for a great comedic mystery.
Jason Bateman as Mr. Boddy
Jason Bateman (Ozark) will surely be in his own movie, but I think the most fun role for him would be as the murder victim. However the plot for this version goes, he'll get taken out in the first few minutes, but his presence will loom over the entire movie.
Ryan Reynolds as Mr. Green
Mr. Green may not be the same hapless klutz he was in the '80s, but Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) can nevertheless bring the same combination of everyman looks with comedic chops that Michael McKean did.
Constance Wu as Miss Scarlet
Constance Wu (Hustlers) has proven herself as a movie star in the most glamorous sense, plus she has excellent comedic timing, both of which will serve her well as Miss Scarlet.
Nick Offerman as Colonel Mustard
Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) has exactly the kind of harrumphing energy that Colonel Mustard needs, plus he looks great with a mustache.
Niecy Nash as Mrs. Peacock
Niecy Nash (Claws) is a hilarious actress who will look fantastic as a thoroughly modern grand dame.
Kumail Nanjiani as Professor Plum
Maybe more of an awkward academic than Christopher Lloyd's lecherous therapist, Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) will still be a great Professor Plum.
Natasha Lyonne as Mrs. White
Whether she's the exasperated maid of the original game or the black widow of the first movie, Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) will bring her own particular magic to Mrs. White.