Dream Casting: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Last week I cast "Phantom Blood," the first part of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure saga, envisioning a big budget English-language JoJo franchise. This week we're continuing in that direction with Part 2: "Battle Tendency."
Set 50 years after "Phantom Blood," "Battle Tendency" focuses on Joseph Joestar, the grandson of Jonathan, and his battle against the quartet of immortal godlike beings called Pillar Men. With the help of his allies Smokey, Caesar Zeppeli, and Lisa Lisa, JoJo must defeat the Pillar Men in the midst of a chaotic world full of vampires, gangsters, and Nazis. Fortunately he's a natural at the mystical art known as Hamon and has the luck of the Joestars on his side.
The "Battle Tendency" movie would feature the return of Jamie Bell and Suki Waterhouse as Speedwagon and Erina, with age effects to make them look older, as well as a familiar actor in the title role.
George McKay as Joseph Joestar
Joseph is supposed to look very much like his grandfather Jonathan, so I like the idea of bringing back the same actor, 1917's George MacKay. You can give him a different hair color and let him embody Joseph's very different personality.
Caleb McLaughlin as Smokey Brown
Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) will be perfect as JoJo's young sidekick, and if they wanted to change the character's questionable name, I for one would not object.
Noah Centineo as Caesar Zeppeli
Caesar Zeppeli is a heartthrob if ever there was one, and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) with bleached hair and amazing clothes will be just as striking.
Ross Butler as Straizo
Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) ought to have a great time being as menacing as he is handsome as the vampiric Straizo.
Alexander Ludwig as Rudol von Stroheim
Stroheim is a Nazi cyborg, which is somehow low on the list of bad things to be dealt with in this story. Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) has the perfect look and will be extra-menacing with metal additions.
Noomi Rapace as Lisa Lisa
Noomi Rapace (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) is the perfect sort of mysterious ageless beauty with action chops to play the Hamon master Lisa Lisa.
Lucy Fry as Suzi Q
Lucy Fry (Bright) will bring a spark of charisma to the unassuming role of Suzi Q, Lisa Lisa's assistant who becomes JoJo's love interest.
Jason Momoa as Kars
Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will make a fantastic villain as the unsettlingly beautiful — and just plain unsettling — leader of the Pillar Men, Kars.
Marko Zaror as Santana
Martial artist and actor Marko Zaror (Alita: Battle Angel) will be terrifying as the first Pillar Man to emerge, Santana.
Geno Segers as Esidesi
Geno Segers (Perfect Harmony) brings his singular physique and charisma to the role of the Pillar Man known as Esidesi.
Derek Mears as Wamuu
Veteran genre actor Derek Mears (Swamp Thing) has a unique combination of size and general menace to bring to the table as the Pilar Man Wamuu.