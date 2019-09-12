Dream Casting: Labyrinth

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

For fantasy fans, one of the most exciting Netflix releases of the summer has been The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel series based on Jim Henson's 1982 film The Dark Crystal. It's respectful to the original work while expanding it in directions that would have been unimaginable in 1982. That got me thinking, what if Netflix and the Hensons decided to follow that up by doing a series based on Jim's other great 1980s fantasy, Labyrinth. Labyrinth is very different, in that it's much more lighthearted, features human characters, and it's a musical, but I have some ideas about how to make it work.

Rather than a prequel, a new Labyrinth should be a loose sequel, featuring a new teen character from the present visiting the world of the Labyrinth and encountering the characters from the original film, as well as new ones. There will have to be a new ruler for that world, since David Bowie is no longer with us, but I think I've found a worthy successor. The plot I've envisioned for the series will become more clear as we explore the cast I've put together.