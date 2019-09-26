Dream Casting: Micronauts

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
News recently broke that Dean DeBlois will be directing the Micronauts movie that's forthcoming next year. The Micronauts movie is a strange proposition because it's based on a line of toys from the 1970s that were originally released with no real backstory. There was eventually a Marvel Micronauts comic that was quite popular, but Marvel has long since lost the rights, so those stories aren't available any more. More recently, there's an IDW Micronauts comic, but there's no guarantee the movie will draw from that either.
So in thinking about a cast for the Micronauts movie, I used the major characters from the toy line and just focused on what would make for a good sci-fi action/space opera cast. I used art from the Marvel comic, but that's where the connection to it ends. As long as there's a good script, I think this could make for a really fun blockbuster.
Vin Diesel as Baron Karza
We're all used to Vin Diesel (The Fate of the Furious) as a hero, but with his substantial size and deep, rumbling voice, he'd make a great Darth Vader-esque villain. And as Baron Karza, he'll also get to be a centaur some of the time!
Sofia Boutella as Force Commander
The Force Commander is a more nebulous character than the Baron, so I figured there's no reason not to have a woman under the armor. Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond) is just the actress for that sort of role.
Nick Offerman as Acroyear
I'd like to see Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) play Acroyear as a weary veteran warrior type, which he would be great at.
Lakeith Stanfield as the Space Glider
Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) is a star on the rise who would make a fun addition to any starship crew.
Vanessa Kirby as the Galactic Warrior
Obviously the movie won't be able to use Bug, the unique character that the Marvel comic made out of the Galactic Warrior. Since that's not an option, and neither is Marvel's Princess Marionette character, I thought it would be cool to combine the Warrior and the inevitable sci-fi princess into one character, which makes Vanessa Kirby (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) the perfect choice for the part.
Marc Evan Jackson as Biotron
This isn't the first time I've suggested Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place) to voice a robot, and I continue to believe he'd do a great job with that.
Riki Lindhome as Microtron
Riki Lindhome (Another Period) will provide comic relief voicing the smaller, more sarcastic robot, in contrast to Jackson's big stolid robot.
Riz Ahmed as Pharoid
I always felt Riz Ahmed wasn't used to his full potential in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so it would be nice to see him get a more substantial space opera part. Whatever Pharoid's deal is, he can surely accomplish that goal.
Matt Bomer as the Time Traveler
Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) is so good looking that he already kind of seems to glow, but he'll literally glow as the mysterious time traveler from the future who will play a key role in the movie's plot.