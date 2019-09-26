Dream Casting: Micronauts

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

News recently broke that Dean DeBlois will be directing the Micronauts movie that's forthcoming next year. The Micronauts movie is a strange proposition because it's based on a line of toys from the 1970s that were originally released with no real backstory. There was eventually a Marvel Micronauts comic that was quite popular, but Marvel has long since lost the rights, so those stories aren't available any more. More recently, there's an IDW Micronauts comic, but there's no guarantee the movie will draw from that either.

So in thinking about a cast for the Micronauts movie, I used the major characters from the toy line and just focused on what would make for a good sci-fi action/space opera cast. I used art from the Marvel comic, but that's where the connection to it ends. As long as there's a good script, I think this could make for a really fun blockbuster.