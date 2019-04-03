Dream Casting: Monica Rambeau and Nextwave

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

The prominence of 11-year-old Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel, which is set in 1995, definitely implies that she'll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a 30-something woman in the modern day. In the comics, she's also been called Captain Marvel, and has used other codenames like Photon (her mom's callsign in the movie) and Spectrum. She also spent time under her real name leading one of Marvel's strangest teams, and that's the basis for the movie I'm envisioning this week.

Nextwave: Agents of H.A.T.E. is about five super-people who've been recruited to an espionage organization, only to realize their boss is in bed with the enemy, and they have to take him down from the inside. Written by Warren Ellis with art by Stuart Immonen, the book is primarily a comedy, which is what the movie should be too, so I've chosen a cast with that in mind.