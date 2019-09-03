Dream Casting: Moon Knight

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
In addition to She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ Moon Knight series was announced at D23 last week. Naturally, I decided to make an effort at fantasy casting it as well.
Moon Knight is a white-suited nocturnal hero who looks a lot like a Marvel version of Batman at first glance, but he's actually a lot weirder and less stable. Once a mercenary, Mark Spector became a superhero after being saved from death at the feet of a statue of the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu. He also appears to suffer from some version of Dissociative Identity Disorder, with at least four different personas inside of him.
The most celebrated recent Moon Knight run was by Warren Ellis, Declan Shalvey, and Jordie Bellaire. Unfortunately, it barely has a cast, with Moon Knight himself being the only other character (not counting his other personalities) who appears in every issue. So I've taken my cues from that run, but added a few characters who were more important in other eras of Moon Knight's history and cast them to the best of my ability.
Justin Bartha as Moon Knight
Justin Bartha (The Good Fight) has the look to be a superhero, the charisma to lead a TV series, and the acting skills to play all the various versions of Marc Spector's psyche.
Peter Mensah as Khonshu
Of all the voices in Moon Knight's head, the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu is the only one who might genuinely originate from a separate being. Peter Menah (Midnight Texas) will make Khonshu seem both regal and terrifying. And since the Moon God won't have Mensah's real face, he'll be unrecognizable from his role on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., not that that bit of continuity probably matters at this point anyway.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Detective Flint
Flint is a veteran cop with a grudging respect for Moon Knight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) can embody his weary, grizzled energy.
Will Poulter as Ryan Trent
Ryan Trent is a young cop who attempts to become Moon Knight's opposite number, but really he's just the worst, and not at all up to the challenge. Will Poulter (Midsommar) is great at playing terrible guys who you want to see punched in the face, which makes him perfect.
Katrina Bowden as Marlene
Marlene is Moon Knight's original love interest, so she's bound to play a role in the series. Katrina Bowden (Tucker and Dale Versus Evil) is a likable actress with great comic timing who would be a perfect foil for Bartha's Spector.
Pierre Niney as Frenchie
Jean-Paul, aptly nicknamed Frenchie, is Moon Knight's pilot and right-hand man. Pierre Niney (Yves Saint Laurent) is just the French actor for the part.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Jack Russell
Jack Russell, Marvel's Werewolf by Night, fought Moon Knight in the latter's first appearance, and they've been tied ever since. Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2) would make a perfect Russell, and he'd be ideal for a werewolf-centric spinoff.