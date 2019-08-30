Dream Casting: Ms. Marvel

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

At Disney's D-23 event, we learned that Ms. Marvel is one of the new series that will launch on the Disney+ streaming service, which is pretty exciting for the character's many fans. This version of Ms. Marvel was created by editor Sana Amanat, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first launched in her own comic in 2014. Her real name is Kamala Khan, and she's the New Jersey-born daughter of Pakistani immigrants... and the most prominent Muslim superhero in comics.

Kamala has a great supporting cast, made up of her family and her high school classmates. I've pretty much cast them all, plus a few villains for good measure. I've also followed the standard Hollywood convention of casting 20-somethings as the teenage characters, which is likely to be how the real show will do it. It would be awesome if the show also features a guest appearance from Brie Larson as Kamala's idol Captain Marvel, but time will tell with how ready Disney+ is to shell out for that sort of thing.