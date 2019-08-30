Dream Casting: Ms. Marvel

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
At Disney's D-23 event, we learned that Ms. Marvel is one of the new series that will launch on the Disney+ streaming service, which is pretty exciting for the character's many fans. This version of Ms. Marvel was created by editor Sana Amanat, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first launched in her own comic in 2014. Her real name is Kamala Khan, and she's the New Jersey-born daughter of Pakistani immigrants... and the most prominent Muslim superhero in comics.
Kamala has a great supporting cast, made up of her family and her high school classmates. I've pretty much cast them all, plus a few villains for good measure. I've also followed the standard Hollywood convention of casting 20-somethings as the teenage characters, which is likely to be how the real show will do it. It would be awesome if the show also features a guest appearance from Brie Larson as Kamala's idol Captain Marvel, but time will tell with how ready Disney+ is to shell out for that sort of thing.
Geraldine Viswanathan as Ms. Marvel
Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) is an incredibly charismatic and talented young actress who has what it takes to be a series lead. She'd be a perfect Kamala Khan.
Dylan Arnold as Bruno Carrelli
Dylan Arnold (Halloween) is an up-and-coming actor who has what it takes to play Kamala's best friend... and looks just like him, to boot.
Sophia Ali as Nakia Bahadir
Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy, Truth or Dare) is an experienced young actress who will ground the show as Kamala's more reserved friend, Nakia.
Kathryn Newton as Zoe Zimmer
Zoe starts out as a popular mean girl, but then evolves into a much more interesting and likable character. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, The Society) has the acting skills to play both versions and make the shift seem natural.
Matthew Noszka as Josh Richardson
Model/actor Matthew Noszka (Star) will really fill out that letterman jacket as the school jock and Zoe's soon-to-be ex, Josh.
Hayley Orrantia as Mike Miller
Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) can bring her years of comedy experience to the role of Bruno's love interest, Michaela 'Mike' Gutierrez Miller.
Qasim Akhtar as Aamir Khan
Qasim Akhtar (Coronation Street) will have to work on his American accent, but he'll fit right in as Kamala's very religious older brother, Aamir.
Mina Anwar as Muneeba Khan
Mina Anwar (The Worst Witch) has an aura of warmth and likability that's just what you want for Kamala's mom.
Iqbal Theba as Jusuf Khan
Kamala's dad is a much bigger guy in the comics, but Iqbal Theba (Glee) is such a fun actor to have around that I think it's worth changing the look of the character a bit.
Avan Jogia as Kamran
Kamala's would-be love interest turned super-powered antagonist needs to be absurdly handsome for that story to work, and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse) has that in spades.
Taylor Hickson as Kaboom
We don't know very much about Kaboom, but she's a skinny girl who seems incredibly dangerous, and Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) can definitely handle that.
Kevin Durand as Lineage
Lineage is a mobster turned supervillain, and Kevin Durand (The Strain, Swamp Thing) is already a pretty scary guy even without the devilish makeup the role requires.
Marc Evan Jackson as the Inventor
I'd love to see character actor extraordinaire Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place) as a supervillain, and a half-cockatiel clone of Thomas Edison seems like exactly the one he should play.