Dream Casting: New X-Men

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Dark Phoenix was not a success, and it would have been the last Fox X-Men movie regardless of that fact. If the X-Men appear again, it will be under the Disney banner, presumably as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, I've been thinking about who should star in an MCU X-Men movie.

My team is a little different from the recent movies, which I think is the best choice. Beast, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, and even Mystique all exist in this universe, but they don't need to show up in this first movie. The movie would focus on Jubilee, the newest and youngest X-Men, with Wolverine, Storm, and Cyclops playing the veterans of the team, and Rogue, Gambit, and Iceman in the middle.

Rogue and Gambit's love story would be a major subplot, while there'd also be flirtation between Storm and Wolverine, as well as Cylcops and Emma Frost. I think we should meet these X-Men after Jean Grey has died, just so we can avoid another Dark Phoenix movie. And like a phoenix she might still come back, but that story will be in her past. But enough about who's not in my imaginary movie — let's get to who is.