Dream Casting: New X-Men

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Dark Phoenix was not a success, and it would have been the last Fox X-Men movie regardless of that fact. If the X-Men appear again, it will be under the Disney banner, presumably as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, I've been thinking about who should star in an MCU X-Men movie.
My team is a little different from the recent movies, which I think is the best choice. Beast, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, and even Mystique all exist in this universe, but they don't need to show up in this first movie. The movie would focus on Jubilee, the newest and youngest X-Men, with Wolverine, Storm, and Cyclops playing the veterans of the team, and Rogue, Gambit, and Iceman in the middle.
Rogue and Gambit's love story would be a major subplot, while there'd also be flirtation between Storm and Wolverine, as well as Cylcops and Emma Frost. I think we should meet these X-Men after Jean Grey has died, just so we can avoid another Dark Phoenix movie. And like a phoenix she might still come back, but that story will be in her past. But enough about who's not in my imaginary movie — let's get to who is.
Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine
For the recording, I suggested this casting long before it became a baseless online rumor. If he bulks up a little, Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers) will make a perfect Wolverine, and he's a good enough actor to make you believe he's older than he looks.
Rutina Wesley as Storm
Rutina Wesley (True Blood, Queen Sugar) embodies a regal sort of strength that's perfect for Storm. She'll also look striking with white hair.
Awkwafina as Jubilee
Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) is technically too old to play Jubilee, but she played a teen not long ago in the movie Dude, and I thought she passed pretty well. More importantly, she's really funny and charming in a way that seems perfect for the character.
Shelley Hennig as Rogue
Louisiana-born Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) brings her own Southern charm, and she can embody the strength and the tragedy of a character whose powers are also a curse.
Channing Tatum as Gambit
Channing Tatum (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as Gambit was rumored to be happening for nearly a decade, but it never did. He really is a good choice for the part, so we'll finally give it to him.
Dan Amboyer as Iceman
It's about time the MCU had a gay superhero, and Dan Amboyer (Younger) would be a great one to start with. He also has visually interesting powers that you could do a lot more with than they ever did in the earlier X-Men movies.
John Krasinski as Cyclops
I think John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) can play the stiff and uptight aspect of Cyclops while still letting the character be somewhat charming.
Zahn McClarnon as Forge
Forge might not be an active X-Man in the field, but I thought it would be cool to have him around as the tech guy, especially since we're giving the Beast a break. Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) will look great in the part.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as Emma Frost
Emma Frost should start the movie as a villain and end it as a probable future X-Man. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Mad Max: Fury Road) has the beauty and class that the character requires.
Stanley Tucci as Professor X
In this adaptation I want to move away from the idea of Charles Xavier as the hero. Xavier should be a mentor and father figure, while his students keep the focus of the movie. Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games, The Silence) plays great father figures, and seems like he'd enjoy being the world's most powerful psychic.
Patricia Clarkson as Cassandra Nova
Patricia Clarkson (The Maze Runner, Sharp Objects) is a phenomenal acting talent, and with a bald head and an inhuman stare she would be absolutely terrifying as Charles Xavier's evil twin sister.