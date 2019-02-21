Dream Casting: Quantum and Woody

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Quantum and Woody is a superhero buddy comedy originally created by Christopher Priest and M.D. Bright. It's already been announced as a TV project by TBS, but no further details have emerged.

For this take, I've relied on the 2013 Valiant Comics relaunch by James Asmus and Tom Fowler. It's about two estranged adoptive brothers who come back together after their scientist father has been murdered. They accidentally gain superpowers, become fugitives from the law, and find themselves facing an evil cabal of mad scientists. The whole thing has the potentially to be a really fun show, and I've put together just the right cast.