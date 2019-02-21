Latest Stories

Han-Solo-and-Chewbacca-on-Savareen-in-Solo
Tag: Movies
Disney chief hasn’t seen Star Wars: Episode IX yet; cops that Solo ‘didn’t resonate’
RoboCop KFC
Tag: TV
RoboCop is KFC's new Colonel and he'll kill you if you ask about the secret recipe
The-Magicians-Season-4
Tag: Fangrrls
The Magicians Discussion: Season 4, Episode 5 takes a stroll down memory lane
Space Ghost Coast To Coast Hero Image
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Space Ghost Coast to Coast
QW Header

Dream Casting: Quantum and Woody

Contributed by
IMG_7406.JPG
Elle Collins
Feb 21, 2019

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Quantum and Woody is a superhero buddy comedy originally created by Christopher Priest and M.D. Bright. It's already been announced as a TV project by TBS, but no further details have emerged.

For this take, I've relied on the 2013 Valiant Comics relaunch by James Asmus and Tom Fowler. It's about two estranged adoptive brothers who come back together after their scientist father has been murdered. They accidentally gain superpowers, become fugitives from the law, and find themselves facing an evil cabal of mad scientists. The whole thing has the potentially to be a really fun show, and I've put together just the right cast.

Aldis Hodge as Quantum

Aldis Hodge as Quantum

Eric "Quantum" Henderson is a straight-laced man who genuinely wants to do the right thing but doesn't always know how. Aldis Hodge (Leverage, Underground) is a charismatic actor who looks like a superhero and has the chops to handle a complex character while also playing the comedic straight man.

Evan Peters as Woody

Evan Peters as Woody

Evan Peters (X-Men: Apocalypse) has already played more than one superhero, but he's exactly the type of actor you want to see as a likable lowlife like Woody Henderson.

Jeffrey Wright as Derek Henderson

Jeffrey Wright as Derek Henderson

Quantum and Woody's dad won't be onscreen much, but he'll have to convey a lot of warmth and intelligence whenever he is. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) is the perfect actor to get that across.

Natalie Morales as Detective Cejudo

Natalie Morales as Detective Cejudo

Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation, The Santa Clarita Diet) usually plays much more unambiguously likable characters, but I think it would be interesting to see her play someone as morally complicated as Cejudo.

Chris Pang as Johnny 1

Chris Pang as Johnny 1

Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) can bring a lot to what's basically a henchman role, and he can probably also voice Johnny 2 if necessary.

Grace Zabriskie as the Crone

Grace Zabriskie as the Crone

Grace Zabriskie (Twin Peaks) will be unrecognizable under makeup or CGI effects as a woman who's grotesquely prolonged her life by replacing her face and body with cloned parts, but her voice is perfect for this kind of terrifying villain.

Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Quantum and Woody
Tag: Christopher Priest
Tag: M.D. Bright
Tag: James Asmus
Tag: Tom Fowler

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Christopher Priest
Quantum-and-Woody-Klang.jpg
June 30 in Sci-Fi History: The Priest Himself
Zac Hug
Jun 30, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Valentine's Day
Jonesy Header
Dream Casting: Jonesy
Elle Collins
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Batman
batman header
Dream Casting: The Batman
Elle Collins
Comment count Comment count: Trending 20
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Turn Loose Our Death Rays And Kill Them All!
Hanks Header
Dream Casting: Turn Loose Our Death Rays and Kill Them All!
Elle Collins
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0