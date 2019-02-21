Dream Casting: Quantum and Woody

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Quantum and Woody is a superhero buddy comedy originally created by Christopher Priest and M.D. Bright. It's already been announced as a TV project by TBS, but no further details have emerged.
For this take, I've relied on the 2013 Valiant Comics relaunch by James Asmus and Tom Fowler. It's about two estranged adoptive brothers who come back together after their scientist father has been murdered. They accidentally gain superpowers, become fugitives from the law, and find themselves facing an evil cabal of mad scientists. The whole thing has the potentially to be a really fun show, and I've put together just the right cast.
Aldis Hodge as Quantum
Eric "Quantum" Henderson is a straight-laced man who genuinely wants to do the right thing but doesn't always know how. Aldis Hodge (Leverage, Underground) is a charismatic actor who looks like a superhero and has the chops to handle a complex character while also playing the comedic straight man.
Evan Peters as Woody
Evan Peters (X-Men: Apocalypse) has already played more than one superhero, but he's exactly the type of actor you want to see as a likable lowlife like Woody Henderson.
Jeffrey Wright as Derek Henderson
Quantum and Woody's dad won't be onscreen much, but he'll have to convey a lot of warmth and intelligence whenever he is. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) is the perfect actor to get that across.
Natalie Morales as Detective Cejudo
Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation, The Santa Clarita Diet) usually plays much more unambiguously likable characters, but I think it would be interesting to see her play someone as morally complicated as Cejudo.
Chris Pang as Johnny 1
Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) can bring a lot to what's basically a henchman role, and he can probably also voice Johnny 2 if necessary.
Grace Zabriskie as the Crone
Grace Zabriskie (Twin Peaks) will be unrecognizable under makeup or CGI effects as a woman who's grotesquely prolonged her life by replacing her face and body with cloned parts, but her voice is perfect for this kind of terrifying villain.