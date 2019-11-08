Dream Casting: Street Fighter

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

The previous movie based on Capcom's wildly popular Street Fighter video game series was a bit of a disaster, despite a memorable performance from the late Raul Julia. I thought it would be fun to imagine a new Street Fighter adaptation, but it became something slightly different as I was working on it.

Rather than casting actors for a new Street Fighter, I ultimately decided to cast wrestlers. Who better to fight each other in a world-spanning tournament, after all? While it's unlikely that such a movie would be made, it's fun to imagine a truly fight-focused narrative where these fighters from all over the world face each other while impeccably costumed as their Street Fighter counterpart.