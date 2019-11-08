Dream Casting: Street Fighter

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
The previous movie based on Capcom's wildly popular Street Fighter video game series was a bit of a disaster, despite a memorable performance from the late Raul Julia. I thought it would be fun to imagine a new Street Fighter adaptation, but it became something slightly different as I was working on it.
Rather than casting actors for a new Street Fighter, I ultimately decided to cast wrestlers. Who better to fight each other in a world-spanning tournament, after all? While it's unlikely that such a movie would be made, it's fun to imagine a truly fight-focused narrative where these fighters from all over the world face each other while impeccably costumed as their Street Fighter counterpart.
Kota Ibushi as Ryu
Who better to play the Japanese hero Ryu than heartthrob New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi?
Kenny Omega as Ken
Kenny Omega is one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling, but in addition to having the right look, he has a relationship with Kota Ibushi that's at least as close as Ryu and Ken's.
John Cena as Guile
If I was casting this movie with actors instead of wrestlers, WWE legend and Hollywood star John Cena would still be the perfect choice for Guile.
Xia Li as Chun-Li
Xia Li is still making a name for herself in NXT, WWE's developmental brand, but her uniquely muscular beauty makes her a perfect Chun-Li.
Walter as M. Bison
There's no wrestler more suited to playing the brutal dictator M. Bison than the brutal WWE United Kingdom Champion, Walter.
Rusev as Zangief
WWE's Bulgarian Brute Rusev may not be quite as big as Zangief, but with a mohawk and full beard he'd look pretty perfect in the part.
Kisenosato Yutaka as E. Honda
Recently retired Japanese sumo champion Kisenosato Yutaka would make the idea E. Honda.
Evil as Akuma
His hair might not be quite as outrageous as Akuma's, but the NJPW star known as Evil does his best in that regard. In any case, his sinister look and demeanor makes him a good fit for the part.
Keith Lee as Balrog
NXT star Keith Lee balances his intimidating size and ability with an intense charisma that would make Balrog stand out.
Sadie Gibbs as Cammy
English wrester Sadie Gibbs of AEW would make a fantastic Cammy.
Jinder Mahal as Dhalsim
Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal may not have mystical fire-breathing powers, but his height and tightly muscled build are ideal for Dhalsim.
Cezar Bononi as Blanka
Obviously Cezar Bononi will need some makeup to resemble the monstrous Blanka, but he has the skill, the body, and the Brazilian accent for the role.