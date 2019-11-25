Dream Casting: Tales From the Star Wars Cantina

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

With The Mandalorian tearing it up on Disney+ every week, I started thinking about what else they could do with Star Wars on TV (beside the already announced Cassian Andor and Kenobi shows). My pitch is a series about the Mos Eisley cantina, featuring a cast of weird underworld characters who get involved in various criminal schemes.

The show should take place just before Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, so all the same characters are around but nobody's been killed or had their arm cut off yet. I didn't want to spend all my time casting the less human characters like Hammerhead, Muftak, Kabe, or the Modal Nodes, but rest assured they'll all be there. For the central cast, I've put together a collection of actors who I think could make a great ensemble for a lighthearted crime show in a truly exotic location.

Let's go.