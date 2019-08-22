Dream Casting: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

I'm continuing with my recent focus on Alan Moore projects, but this week's is a little different because it has already been adapted into a movie. However, it's been 16 years since director Stephen Norrington's version of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, which was both a mediocre movie and a poorly conceived adaptation of the comic by Moore and Kevin O'Neill.

I think a new, better version, adapted in this age when producers are less nervous about comic book projects, could work really well. I'm envisioning it as a TV series, but it could also work as a movie. The important thing is that it brings to life the team of characters from 19th-century British literature and centers around the formation of the group and their efforts to stop England's greatest criminal ... who also happens to be their boss.