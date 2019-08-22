Dream Casting: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
I'm continuing with my recent focus on Alan Moore projects, but this week's is a little different because it has already been adapted into a movie. However, it's been 16 years since director Stephen Norrington's version of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, which was both a mediocre movie and a poorly conceived adaptation of the comic by Moore and Kevin O'Neill.
I think a new, better version, adapted in this age when producers are less nervous about comic book projects, could work really well. I'm envisioning it as a TV series, but it could also work as a movie. The important thing is that it brings to life the team of characters from 19th-century British literature and centers around the formation of the group and their efforts to stop England's greatest criminal ... who also happens to be their boss.
Felicity Jones as Mina Murray
Mina is the leader of the group, and she's unfailingly competent despite her Dracula-related trauma. Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) can handle that mix of strength with a little brittleness around the edges.
Timothy Dalton as Alan Quartermain
It only makes sense to have the original English colonialist action hero played by a former James Bond, and Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol) currently has just the right mix of age and formidability.
Naveen Andrews as Captain Nemo
Naveen Andrews (Lost, Instinct) is an extraordinarily charismatic actor, which will enable viewers to look past Nemo's gruff, violent exterior and mighty beard to the sympathetic character beneath.
Andrew Scott as Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde
Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag) has just the right look for the diminutive Dr. Jekyll, and his acting can go big enough to also play the terrifying Mr. Hyde with the aid of special effects.
Idris Elba as Hawley Griffin
Obviously the voice is the most important factor in casting the Invisible Man, and Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) has one of the best. His Griffin will be truly menacing without the benefit of a face.
Dominique Pinon as C. Auguste Dupin
The French detective Dupin only appears briefly in the story, but he makes a memorable impact. Dominique Pinon (Amélie, Outlander) isn't quite as ancient, but he has such a great old man look, as well as being a delightful actor.
John Bradley as Campion Bond
John Bradley was one of the nicest, most well-meaning characters on Game of Thrones, but I'd really like to see him play someone whose genteel demeanor masks a mercenary and treacherous character.
Toby Jones as James Moriarty
Moriarty is a criminal mastermind who's not at all physically intimidating. Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is the right size for the part, and when he's trying he can be a truly frightening villain.