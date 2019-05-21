Dream Casting: The MCU foes of Spider-Man

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

The rights to Spider-Man characters are still weirdly split between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, and it looks like Venom and Carnage may be stuck in a "Venom-verse," where they won't be fighting Tom Holland's Peter Parker anytime soon.

Nevertheless, more and more Spider-Man villains are being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Homecoming featured the Vulture, the Shocker, and the Tinkerer, with a cameo by the Scorpion. Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces Mysterio, and also possibly the Chameleon. This week I decided to look to the future of the Marvel Spider-Man franchise and think about what other prominent Spider-Villains would fit into the Marvel Universe... and of course who should play them.