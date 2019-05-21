Dream Casting: The MCU foes of Spider-Man

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
The rights to Spider-Man characters are still weirdly split between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, and it looks like Venom and Carnage may be stuck in a "Venom-verse," where they won't be fighting Tom Holland's Peter Parker anytime soon.
Nevertheless, more and more Spider-Man villains are being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Homecoming featured the Vulture, the Shocker, and the Tinkerer, with a cameo by the Scorpion. Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces Mysterio, and also possibly the Chameleon. This week I decided to look to the future of the Marvel Spider-Man franchise and think about what other prominent Spider-Villains would fit into the Marvel Universe... and of course who should play them.
Matthew McConaughey as the Green Goblin
There was a rumor back in the Andrew Garfield days that Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) might play Norman Osborn. Obviously it didn't happen then, but I continue to think it's a great idea. McConaughey's charisma would be an asset to the Osborn character, and he could have fun playing the Goblin side as well.
Patton Oswalt as Doctor Octopus
Nobody else will ever match the uniquely magnetic energy of Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius in Spider-Man 2 (2004), so if they're going to reimagine that character it makes sense to stick closer to the comics and make him an obnoxious shouty nerd. No offense to Patton Oswalt (Happy!), but he'd be great at that.
Rusev as Kraven the Hunter
Rusev is a WWE wrestler who seems to have a lot of potential to be an actor, and Sergei Kravinoff could be his breakout part. Rusev has the look, the physicality, the charisma, and the accent for Kraven.
Donald Glover as Prowler
We already saw Donald Glover as Aaron Douglas in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it would be fun to bring him back in supervillain form. It's even a potential back door to bringing in his nephew Miles Morales, if that's something they want to do.
Marvin Jones III as Tombstone
Marvin Jones III did the voice of Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and also plays a similar crime boss on Black Lightning. With a flattop wig and maybe some pointy teeth, he could be a really intimidating Tombstone.
Taylor Hickson as the Black Cat
Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) would be believable as a small-time thief who's from a much tougher world than Peter Parker without being too far removed from him to be a potential love interest.
Zoë Kravitz as Electro
The Max Dillon version of Electro didn't exactly set the world on fire in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), so I vote for bringing in another Electro from the comics, Francine Frye. Take all the clone stuff out of her origin and just let Zoë Kravitz play a tough young woman with electrical powers.
John Hawkes as the Lizard
John Hawkes (Deadwood) is one of the best character actors working today, and Dr. Curt Connors struggling with his transformations into a reptilian monstrosity is exactly the sort of thing he'd be great at.
Luke Kirby as Sandman
Luke Kirby (Glass) would be really great at balancing William Baker's everyman character with the fact that he's also a literal sand monster.
Gina Rodriguez as the Beetle
Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) is so intensely likable that I can't help but be intrigued by the idea of her playing a villain. She'd also look great in a suit of armor as the current Beetle, Janice Lincoln.
Christoph Waltz as Swarm
Swarm is literally a Nazi made of bees. As such, he seems unlikely to join the MCU, but Christoph Waltz (Alita: Battle Angel) with his voice filtered to sound like thousands of bees would be perfect for the part if they ever decided to use him.