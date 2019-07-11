Dream Casting: The Sandman, Part 2

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Last week, I started putting together a speculative cast for Netflix's upcoming The Sandman series, based on the classic comic book by Neil Gaiman and a host of artists. I decided to continue this week, because The Sandman has such a large cast, which the show will hopefully be able to reflect to some degree.
Last time I cast Dream, Death, and Delirium, as well as a bunch of central characters from early in the series. This time I've covered the rest of the Endless, more inhabitants of the Dreaming, a few fairies, and of course Hob Gadling, Dream's closest human friend.
Zoe Kravitz as Titania
Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) can embody a regal sort of power despite being small in size. That's exactly how the Queen of Faerie should be.
Matt Smith as Auberon
The King of Faerie plays a relatively small role in Sandman, but the unique physicality of Matt Smith (Doctor Who) will give him just the right unearthly quality.
Rosie Day as Nuala
With different makeup and hair, Rosie Day (Living the Dream) can play Nuala in both her glamoured and unglamorous forms.
Dan Stevens as Hob Gadling
The story that introduces Hob Gadling will make a fantastic bottle episode of the show, and Dan Stevens (Legion) will be a great guest star, appearing in costumes from across English history.
Bill Hader as Cain
It's a running joke that Cain talks like Vincent Price, but I'm not suggesting that Bill Hader (Barry) should just do his Vincent Price impression. I just think that would be a good starting point for finding Cain's own weird thing.
Danny McBride as Abel
Danny McBride (Alien: Covenant) doesn't just look perfect for the part of Abel, he's the ideal choice to play off of Hader's comedic energy.
H. Jon Benjamin as Mervyn Pumpkinhead
H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob's Burger) has built a career voicing likable schlubs, and that's the sort of voice Mervyn needs.
Mark Addy as Fiddler's Green
You have to imagine Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) with the wig and mustache that would make him look more like G.K. Chesterton, but his size and charisma are a good place to start.
Tobias Menzies as Destiny
Playing the taciturn Destiny will be an exercise in restraint, and I think Tobias Menzies (Outlander) is up to the challenge.
Asia Kate Dillon as Desire
Take Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) to the absolute height of non-binary glamour, and they could make a perfect Desire.
Lea DeLaria as Despair
I think that Despair is a character who needs an update. No matter what state she's meant to embody, just making her a miserable naked old woman isn't going to read well on a TV show. I'm casting Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) because I think maybe she can find a different sort of strength in the character, while still bringing to life a version of her grim, accusatory stare.
Stephen Farrelly as Destruction
Destruction, the Endless who abandoned his calling, is still built like a massive warrior despite only wanting to eat good food and make art. Wrestler-turned-actor Stephen "Sheamus" Farrelly (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) can really bring that study in contrasts to life.