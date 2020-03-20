Drone dog walker offers high-tech coronavirus solution during lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has caused intense life changes for people around the world. Social distancing, self-isolation, and other measures to prevent infection have impacted entire economies, not to mention resonating throughout the entertainment industry. But one man's solution to a common problem — how do you walk your dog when those in the outside world may be highly contagious? — brings one classic movie's prediction to life: an automatic dog walker.

Fans wouldn't be wrong to remember an invention from Back to the Future Part II, which sees a drone-like device hovering behind a dog while attached to its leash -- in the far-off year of 2015. In fact, this distracting device was essential to the plot: Its distraction allowed Biff to steal the DeLorean from Marty. Here's what that looked like in the film:

Source: Universal Pictures

And here's what one man has been doing in 2020:

Social distancing, meet your high-tech king. Vakis Demetriou in Limassol, Cyprus, isn't living in a Black Mirror episode — he's just responsibly walking his fluffy and well-behaved dog, Oliver, while under lockdown. “5th day quarantine,” the caption reads. And as nice as a robotic dog walker is, this video still exists as evidence that the solution isn't perfect ... because who's filming it in the first place? Unless there's a series of robots taking over this human's life and social media channels, there may still be a problem here.

