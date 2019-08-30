Latest Stories

Gordon Bressack
Gordon Bressack, Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain writer, dead at 68
Kyle Richards
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Kyle Richards returns to Halloween; Cyberpunk 2077 shows off footage; more
Valerie Harper
Tag: Movies
Valerie Harper, prolific actress for more than six decades, dead at 80
NASA image of Gale Crater on Mars
Tag: Science
Mars methane mystery breakthrough could make a case for micro-aliens and underground weirdness
Duke Nukem
More info i
Credit: Balls of Steel LLC / Gearbox Publishing
Tag: Games
Tag: News

Getting married? Let the voice of Duke Nukem do your ‘I do’ honors…in character

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 30, 2019
Menu

Duke Nukem Forever just took on a whole new meaning. In a radioactively righteous case of art finding its way into real life, Jon St. John — the voice acting star behind the boot-stompin’ hero himself —  has just been ordained to officiate real-world weddings. And if your nuptials absolutely, positively have to go off with that extra blast of awesome from the mouthy master of mayhem, St. John says he’s happy to officiate yours — in character.

“If Duke means enough to a fan that they’d have me officiate their wedding, who am I to say no?” St. John told SYFY WIRE, after explaining that he’s never gone full Nukem in costume before. “While I have cosplayed in the past, I’ve never dressed up as Duke, but it’s certainly something I would now consider for a ceremony.”

More Duke Nukem

DukeNuken012111.jpg
We've waited 13 years, but Duke Nukem Forever is FINALLY here!
Jul 4, 2015
Alan Moore
Development: First look at new Alan Moore adaptation, The Show; TBS orders paranormal series from Tom DeLonge
Dec 11, 2018

St. John tweeted out news of his ordination this week, along with word that he’s already been booked for his first official wedding gig. As you might’ve already guessed, the idea of having a cigar-chomping, shades-wearing tyrannosaurus of video game badassery challenging anyone to object to a happy couple’s holy union is already a megaton hit with Duke Nukem fans. 

If you’re already thinking how cool it would be if St. John takes the next logical step and brings the whole Duke Nukem experience to life — even, perhaps, as a themed-wedding destination — you’re not alone. After all, flowers and lace suddenly seem downright boring when your wedding instead could feature explosions, aliens (defeated ones of course), and just everything that follows in general once Duke’s fresh out of bubblegum. 

“At this moment, I am an itinerant minister only, but given the level of interest I’m receiving, I won’t say it’s out of the question to see a more permanent venue in the future,” St. John said via email, adding that he’s 
already been contacted by at least one convention he’s set to appear at in the near future, “to set up something along those lines.”

A voice acting star whose long list of gaming credits also includes franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Half-Life, Star Trek and more, St. John knows that fans’ themed-wedding imaginations are likely to go to some interesting places, and he’s definitely down to see what they might dream up. “We’ve had dozens of requests roll in from around the world and already have one confirmed ceremony, in the voice of Duke Nukem, scheduled to take place on my cruise con, NotCon at Sea, next February.” he explained. “I’m obviously very excited about that one!”

Now that a Duke Nukem-officiated wedding is really a thing, we admit it: We're just counting the days before that first inevitable “Yeah! Piece of cake!” reception photo hits the internet…with St. John holding the knife, of course.

Menu
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Duke Nukem
Tag: Interviews

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: