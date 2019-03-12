Dumbo first reactions fall for CGI elephant star

People have seen Dumbo and people love Dumbo. Not just merely Dumbo, to be clear, but the flying baby Dumbo.

Director Tim Burton and writer Ehren Kruger’s foray into the world of animation-to-live-action Disney remakes will now stand alongside Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and the upcoming Aladdin — so people are obviously worried about their childhoods being toyed with like all those movies have done to some extent. But, after last night’s world premiere, the first reactions from reporters and critics are now out there, and they all agree about one thing: The elephant is cute.

That doesn’t mean they agree on whether or not the movie is actually a runaway winner (it’s in fact a topic of debate), but at least the CGI star of the show is a bona fide scene-stealer. That’s important when your film is supposed to warm hearts, but also an interesting sign considering the movie’s all-star cast.

Check out the first reactions below as they fawn over the elephant, discuss their mixed opinions on the movie, and describe one very strange-sounding scene:

Do these comments amplify your anticipation, or make you want to leave the circus behind?

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29.