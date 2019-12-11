WIRE Buzz: Oscar Isaac teases Dune remake; Mike Flanagan mulls Doctor Sleep spinoff; more

Next year, director Denis Villeneuve will deliver a new and more faithful adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune. While we have yet to see one image or teaser from the upcoming sci-fi epic, some of its ensemble cast have themselves begun to tease out a few details about the project.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Oscar Isaac, who is playing Duke Leto Atreides, offered up the following:

“It’s just a wholly, wholly different thing. I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis. There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see ... There’s just this kind of brutalist element to it. It’s shocking. It’s scary. It’s very visceral. And I know that definitely between Denis and myself and [Timothy] Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson as the family unit, we really searched for the emotion of it. I’m beyond myself with excitement. I think it’s good to feel cool, unique, and special.”

Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Isaac is just one small part of an incredibly talented cast that also includes Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, and David Dastmalchian.

Dune will begin to traverse the deserts of Arrakis when it opens in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

Isaac, meanwhile, next appears as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (out Dec. 20).

Despite the fact that Doctor Sleep was a major disappointment at the box office, the film's writer/director, Mike Flanagan, isn't disheartened. In fact, he'd be up for a spinoff centering on Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), a young girl with powerful shining abilities, who comes under the mentorship of Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor).

"Absolutely. I would love it," Flanagan told Den of Geek. "And when I met Stephen King, I asked him like, is there more? Do you have anything else for Abra Stone? Because my god, she's so great. And he left it open. He said, you know, he hadn't thought about it before, but it was people asking questions like that that made him write Doctor Sleep. He started to really think about Dan."

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

In the novel, it is revealed that Dan is Abra's biological uncle — a plot point that was sadly glossed over in the film adaptation. If Flanagan were to do another movie focusing on Stone, it would be cool to see that revelation revisited.

Last month, we reported that Warner Bros. was interested in another spinoff centered on Danny's own mentor, Dick Hallorann. This was before Doctor Sleep underperformed at the box office, so that project may be up in the air right now as the studio weighs its options.

Ridley Scott (Alien: Covenant) will be producing a video game-based thriller series for Quibi.

Titled CURS_R, the show will follow a young student looking to win $100,000 by playing an obscure survival game from the 1980s. As time goes on, she realizes that the virtual title has locked her into a never-ending world of terror. Sounds sort of like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, don't it?

Simon Allen is writing the project, with Toby Meakins set to direct.

Credit: Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

“With all of the many platforms on which one can now show content, including the groundbreaking new format at Quibi, this is an extraordinary time to be a filmmaker," Scott said in a statement. "We are very much looking forward to working with Jeffrey Katzenberg and his Quibi team, as well as with these very talented filmmakers, Toby and Simon, to create a series that promises to break new boundaries in the horror genre."