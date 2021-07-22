Spice, spice, baby: Full trailer for 'Dune' is finally unleashed with sandworms, spice and everything nice

Warner Bros has unleashed the sandworms with the release of the full trailer for Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi literary classic of the same name.

As part of a Dune PR blitz this week, which includes the release of individual character posters for the cast, featuring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and more, and an IMAX exclusive footage sneak peek in 40 cities, the trailer is the first extended look at the full scope of Villeneuve’s take on the sacred text.

Check it out:

Video of Dune | Official Main Trailer

Set thousands of years in the future, the story reveals the impending collision of the Imperium, an interstellar empire that looks to forcibly mine the rare but relied-upon spice that is only found on the planet Arrakis (aka Dune), and the natives who protect the sacred spice integral to their people and the sandworms that produce it.

In this new trailer, for the first time we see the key players of the story including Imperium overlord Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård); the Fremen, or indigenous Arrakis natives, including trailer narrator Chani (Zendaya); and the whole House Atreides, including its heir, Paul (Chalamet), who will discover his prophesized destiny on the desert planet.

For uber Dune geeks, the trailer gives us the first long look at many an iconic element of the books, including Harkonnen (who is creepy but nowhere near as gross as Kenneth McMillan’s portrayal in David Lynch’s 1984 movie), the dragonfly-inspired ships used by the Atreides as they hover over the desert plains, the look of the empowered sisterhood Bene Gesserit, the sandworms on the territorial move, and the stinger of Paul Atreides with his blue eyes.

It’s Chalamet’s ability to channel the character of Paul so effectively that Villeneuve says makes the adaptation fly. It was him or no one else, the director tells Total Film magazine. "Honestly, if he had said no, I don’t know what I would have done. There would be no Dune, maybe."

“I was like Paul,” he continues. “I looked like Timothée when I was 16 years old. So maybe it’s like vengeance [laughs]. I created my hero. He looks like what I used to look like, and he’s kicking the ass of the big guys, you know? It’s like Revenge of the Nerds."

Dune will be a theatrical-only release on Oct. 22, 2021.