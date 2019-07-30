WIRE Buzz: Dungeons & Dragons film rolls for directors; Fast Color set for Amazon series; more

Break out the dungeon maps and the 20-sided die— a new Dungeons & Dragons movie is finally coming, and it might even have found its dungeon masters.

Deadline reports that the directing duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in discussions to direct the film, which is being produced by Paramount under the banner of Hasbro's AllSpark Pictures. The pair recently directed the movie Game Night, and though the dark comedy didn't feature the legendary pen and paper adventure as the titular game, it was well received.

The duo also wrote the script for Peter Parker's first solo film in the MCU, Spider-Man: Homecoming, so they've shown that they have a touch for genre work. Hopefully, if this works out, they'll find a way to soar above previous attempts to bring D&D to cinemas. The last attempt was in 2000, and starred Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans.

Last year's sci-fi film Fast Color, a hit at SXSW, is being turned into a television series by Amazon Studios.

Deadline reports that the project comes from JuVee Productions, a joint company run by Viola Davis and Julis Tennon. Original Headquarters (run by the writers of the original film, Julia Hartand Jordan Horowitz) is also on board, as is LD Entertainment, run by Mickey Liddell.

The film featured three generations of black women (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who's shown above, Lorraine Toussaint, and Saniyya Sidney) within an ambitious sci-fi world. The pilot, like the film, is being written by Hart and Horowitz, and according to a statement from Hart, it appears to be continuing on from the events of the film, and not rebooting them.

Video of FAST COLOR Official Trailer (2019) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sci-Fi Movie HD

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can’t imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey and Pete and everyone at Amazon,” says Hart in a statement.

"Continue" living in that world sure doesn't sound like they are wiping the slate clean, but we shall see. There is no word as of yet on casting, including whether or not the film's leads will be involved.

Now it's time to go from the sci-fi future all the way back to the mythical past — HBO Max announced today that they are launching a new series that will be based in Greek mythology.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incoming streaming service has given an eight episode straight-to-series order to a show called Circe. Based on the best-selling book by Madeline Miller of the same title, the series is based around Greek myths. Just in case you're confused, it has nothing to do with the complicated Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones.

This Circe is a different matter entirely — in this tale, she is a goddess, who makes the transformation from nymph to witch, ultimately being able to challenge the gods themselves.

The new series is set to be written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who will also serve as executive producers. Their slate is already loaded, as they are working on Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan, as well as the first two Avatar sequels.

HBO Max, a service backed by WarnerMedia, is due to roll out in beta in 2019, before fully launching in 2020.