Dungeons & Dragons movie gets a new Duke as Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page joins cast

Regé-Jean Page (aka the Duke of Hastings from Netflix's Bridgerton) has joined the cast of Paramount and eOne’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie.

According to Deadline, Page has been cast in a leading role in the adaptation of the Wizards of the Coast roleplaying game, which will also star Chris Pine (Wonder Woman, Star Trek), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

The plot of the John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein-directed film remains tightly under wraps, though Goldstein has described it as “an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters.” There’s no news yet on what roles Page, Pine, Rodriguez, or Smith will play, but chances are their characters will be well-balanced with different scores for strength, dexterity, constitution, intelligence, wisdom, and charisma.

The movie, which is set to start production sometime this year, isn’t the only Dungeons & Dragons adaptation in the works: John Wick creator and screenwriter Derek Kolstad is also writing a live-action D&D television series, although that project doesn’t seem to be as far along as Paramount’s movie endeavor, and no casting has been announced thus far.

Page is best known for his recent lead role on the popular Shonda Rhimes Netflix show, Bridgerton, where he plays the dashing Duke of Hastings. He’s also in the genre film, Mortal Engines, which was an adaptation of Philip Reeve’s eponymous book.

Page will also be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and we can only hope that the SNL crew will take this casting news into account and have him nerding out at a D&D table in some humorous fashion.