Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt release dueling 'Jungle Cruise' trailers setting up the Disney adventure to come

We're just one month away from finally seeing Jungle Cruise, the Disney adventure film based on the theme park ride of the same name, and to celebrate the stars of the film have released not one, but two new trailers... because apparently, they're having trouble agreeing who the hero of the film really is.

On Wednesday morning, Jungle Cruise leads Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt each released video introductions to new trailers for the film amid playful monologues in which they couldn't really remember each other's names. Johnson's trailer, of course, follows down-on-his-luck river boat captain Frank Wolff, who runs a jungle cruise full of fake dangers to lure in tourists, until the day that a beautiful explorer approaches him with the offer of a journey into real danger.

You can check out that trailer, along with Johnson's comic stylings in the introduction, below.

Meanwhile, Blunt's trailer follows her character, Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid explorer who arrives in the jungle with her brother (Jack Whitehall) to search for a legendary tree with magical healing properties that could change medical science forever. To get to the heart of the jungle, she needs a good boat and a good captain. What she gets instead is Frank.

Check that trailer out, along with Blunt's introduction, right here:

To complement the trailers, Disney also dropped a series of new character posters for the film, which you can check out over on the studio's official Twitter page.

Jungle Cruise has been a long time coming, after moving from its fall 2019 release date to a summer 2020 slot, which was then dropped amid the COVID-19 pandemic and movie theater closures. Earlier this year, Johnson announced that Disney would release the film in a dual format this July, allowing families to either see it in theaters or on Disney+ on the streaming service's "premiere access" tier, meaning you'll be able to stream it for an added fee.

Regardless of the delays, though, the film has benefitted since the beginning from the dual charisma bombs that are Johnson and Blunt, and both stars have been eager to promote the film with as much fun infused into the marketing as possible. The dueling trailers today, complete with the banter up front, mark the next phase of that, highlighting the stars themselves as well as their respective characters.

Jungle Cruise arrives July 30 in theaters and on Disney+.