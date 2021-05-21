Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson digs up second DC role as voice of Superman's dog in animated 'League of Super-Pets' movie

Dwayne Johnson's tenure in the DC Universe won't stop with next summer's Black Adam. In fact, he's already barking up another super-powered tree firmly planted within the comic publisher's book mythos. Deadline has confirmed the actor will also lend his voice to the role of Superman's trusty canine, Krypto, in an animated League of Super-Pets feature.

The previously-announced project, which is being co-directed by Jared Stern (a writer on The Lego Batman Movie) and Sam Levine (a director on Nickelodeon's Robot and Monster series), is scheduled to open next year on May 20, 2022 — exactly one week before Mission: Impossible 7, John Wick 4, and an untitled live-action Disney film. Johnson is the only confirmed cast member right now, but Deadline assures readers that the remaining voices will be announced "in the near future."

Johnson has agreed to produce Super-Pets under his Seven Bucks company alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Stern and Patricia Hicks are on board as producers, while John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller serve as executive producers.

Black Adam, which is also executive-produced by Johnson (it's been a passion project of his for a long time), will strike theaters on July 29, 2022. The film (helmed by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra) is all primed to introduce the Justice Society of America, a team that includes iconic heroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

During an interview back in the fall of 2019, Johnson hinted that one of these characters might come with their own animal companion. “We're also gonna introduce JSA in Black Adam. So, in JSA, maybe there's a (role) ... They have an animal, a pet," he said.