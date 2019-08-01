Hobbs & Shaw: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows us how to pronounce 'family'

This may seem like a departure for the series, but Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw really does veer into some sci-fi territory. When Idris Elba’s Brixton Lore calls himself a “Black Superman,” he kinda is. He’s also a criminal mastermind, and it’s gonna take Luke Hobbs, Deckard Shaw, and a lot of help to bring Brixton down.

SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and he stressed that Hobbs & Shaw is keeping a franchise tradition alive with its focus on family. He also gave us the proper Fast & Furious pronunciation of the word, as you can see in the video.

“One of the staples and anchors of Fast & Furious movies is family,” said Johnson. “It was very important that we paid homage and delivered a movie that still had a sense of reverence to the Fast & Furious world that had big action set pieces, cool cars, cool characters, kick-ass men and women. But also, it was important to have our own identity. It was also important to have our own tone and unique identity. Unique comedy, unique skill sets, if you will.”

Hobbs & Shaw deals with the relatives of both main characters, but more so with Hobbs. For the first time, fans will meet Hobbs’ extended family. Johnson’s real life cousin, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa'i is even playing one of Hobbs’ many brothers. Johnson was also particularly proud of the way that the film represents his Samoan heritage.

Additionally, SYFY WIRE had a chance to speak with both Anoa’i and Fear the Walking Dead veteran Cliff Curtis about their roles in the film. But for those details, you’ll have to check out the full video!