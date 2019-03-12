Dwayne Johnson reveals the first wild image from Jumanji 3

Did you get chills when Jumanji emerged from the sand of that Parisian beach it was left on? Did you want to jump in after it morphed itself into a video game in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle? If you were a bit disappointed when Fridge smashed it with a bowling ball after hearing those ominous drumbeats, you have to see this.

Jumanji lives, and now we have our first look at it. Dwayne Johnson (that’s The Rock for all of you ‘90s kids) just Instagrammed the first image from the set of the yet-unnamed Jumanji movie that will be unleashed this holiday season. While he doesn’t give away too much that you can’t see, he does tease that you’ll have to buckle up because of “the fun you’re gonna have” when the new movie claws, roars and slithers its way into theaters.

Johnson rocks as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, looking “lean(ish) and mean” next to his fellow avatars, zoologist and weapons expert Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), kickass martial artist-slash-dance-fighter Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), and the always offbeat Professor Sheldon Oberon (Jack Black) who still has no idea how to be sexy and is probably the “ish” in “lean(ish)”.

Johnson also teases that “things may not be as they seem”, which realy makes you wonder considering the photo is not set among trees and vines and ferocious carnivores but some place that looks more like a bar or club. Is this a human oasis in the middle of the untamed wild? And what is up with the steampunk glasses on that guy hanging out on the far left? Have the avatars not just gone back to the jungle, but back in time to an alternate steam-powered Victorian era?

Oh, and what do those backwards neon letters say? It looks like the bottom word might be “steak”.

At this point, just keep stalking Dwayne Johnson’s Insta in case he drops another tantalizing clue.

(via Dwayne Johnson)