WIRE Buzz: Dylan O'Brien going Infinite; Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton swapping bodies; more

Like a real-life Buzz Lightyear, Dylan O'Brien is looking to head to Infinite.

The Teen Wolf star is currently in talks to join director Anton Fuqua's sci-fi/action hybrid, which is based on the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers. While O'Brien's potential role isn't known at this point, the story centers on 'the Infinite,' a group of almost immortal men who get reincarnated through the centuries in a quest to defeat an evil mastermind.

Mark Wahlberg is currently set to star as a schizophrenic man whose dreams are not only memories of a past life, but the key to defeating the evil mastermind once and for all.

Infinite is eyeballing an Aug. 7, 2020 release date.

Next up, Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton will co-star in co-writer/director Christopher Landon's new body-swapping horror flick.

Vaughn will play a serial killer who ends up switching bodies with a high school student, played by Newton, who has 24 hours to figure out how to undo the situation or make it permanent. Previously, Landon wrote and directed the two Happy Death Day films, which merged horror tropes into a Groundhog Day-like storyline.

Newton had a long-standing role on Supernatural, as well as appearing in Detective Pikachu earlier this year. Vaughn, meanwhile, appeared in S. Craig Zahler's hyper-violent Dragged Across Concrete and Brawl in Cell Block 99, among many others. Blumhouse will produce the film, continuing Landon's long relationship with the prolific horror studio, going back to 2010's Paranormal Activity 2, which he co-wrote.

Finally, BBC America's adaptation of The Watch has found its Carrot.

The series, which is based on the "City Watch" subset of Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels, has cast Pennyworth actor Adam Hugill as the naive but heroic lead character, Carrot Ironfoundersson. The character was raised by dwarfs, before turning out to be an orphaned human child. He later went into law enforcement, as one does.

The eight-episode limited series, which is described as a "punk rock thriller," is being penned by Simon Allen and co-produced by The BBC and Narrativia, a company Pratchet himself founded in 2012 prior to his death. It's currently run by his daughter, Rhianna.

