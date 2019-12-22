Dynamite delivers a deadly zombie invasion with 7 connecting covers for 2020

Even as the first full day of winter strikes today, Dynamite Comics is already looking ahead to Spring when an awesome outbreak of monstrous proportions arrives in March of 2020 across seven of its flagship titles — and SYFY WIRE has a special expanded look at all the zombified madness.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

The infection comes courtesy of artist Juan Gedeon as he applies his considerable talents to a series of interconnecting variant covers spreading across a horde of mainline Dynamite books including Killing Red Sonja, Death To The Army Of Darkness, Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty And Veronica, Dejah Thoris, Vampirella, Red Sonja, and Vampirella/Red Sonja.

Gedeon's vivid plague depicts several fan favorites all attempting to survive and battle against the lethal apocalyptic virus, or succumbing to it themselves. Readers can weather the slaughter-fueled storm by collecting them all and imagining the untold narrative horrors uniting their heroes' plights.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Gedeon recalls always seeing Vampirella and Red Sonja depicted as gorgeous women, so for this new project he wanted to do the exact opposite and is grateful for all the extreme gore he got away with!

"My biggest inspiration for this was Spawn (both the comic and the figures) and the Argentinean comic from the '90s "Cazador" drawn by the beast Mauro Cascioli, especially the wounds and torn flesh," he tells SYFY WIRE. "His art was like Simon Bisley gone Super Saiyan."

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

"My favorite cover is the one with Vampirella and Red Sonja fighting the giant, reanimated, electricity-powered corpse," he reveals. "I like that Vampirella unintentionally resembles Evil Ernie on one cover, my favorite Dynamite character, so maybe it was my subconscious trying to include him on this. Red Sonja with the undead army was fun too. I wanted to do a nightmarish horse and tell a story with each deceased warrior. Hope readers find these cool so they buy all of them to create the connecting image!”

Gedeon colors his own pencils for Death to the Army of Darkness #2 and Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty And Veronica #10, then is joined by colorist Carlos Cabrera and his petrifying palette on Vampirella #9, Vampirella/Red Sonja #7, Red Sonja #14, and Killing Red Sonja #1. Artist Mike Spicer injects his intense hues with Dejah Thoris #4.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Now face Dynamite's entire zombie riot in the full gallery below, then name which ones warm your horror-loving heart and provide the most severe chills!