First reactions to Army of the Dead hail 'ridiculously fun' adventure, world-building of Snyder's zombie comeback

For some fans, Zack Snyder's Justice League was, for all its ambition and bombast, not the most-anticipated Zack Snyder project of 2021. No, for a lot of viewers, that honor was always going to go the director's long-awaited return to the zombie genre, Army of the Dead. Now the first critics to see the film have weighed in, and it sounds like we're in for a pretty wild and pretty bloody trip to Vegas.

More than a decade in the making, Army of the Dead marks Snyder's return to the subgenre that helped put him on the map with Dawn of the Dead, and this time he's working on a grander scale and with an even bigger ensemble cast. The film's trailer have hyped fans for everything from explosive zombie action to a gang of thieves that includes everyone from Dave Bautista to Tig Notaro, and if the marketing is any indication fans are in for a summer movie gorefest with lots of popcorn fun. So far, in social media reactions ahead of reviews dropping later this week, critics so far mostly agree.

Check out some of the early praise for the film below.

"Army of the Dead’s opening credits sequence is delicious, pure camp. While the rest of the film doesn’t sustain that tone (& meanders), there are lots of wild, deftly executed concepts & scenes centered on the heist. Even more audacious is there’s an unexpected infusion of heart," Variety's Courtney Howard wrote.

"Army of the Dead was VERY much my kind of thing," Collider's Perri Nemiroff said. "As hoped, the setting + Zack Snyder's eye = a downright stunning display of zombie mayhem and carnage."

"The movie is a BLAST. It takes itself seriously and commits to that, so after a few minutes, I was totally in," Brandon Davis of ComicBook said. "It's a big-budget, creative, super fun, thrilling, violent zombie film. That's what you want, that's what you get."

"Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film," We Live Entertainment's Scott Menzel said. "While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic."

"I saw Army of the Dead and I’m all-in on this world," Insider's Kirsten Acuna said. "Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that."

But of course, not everyone was completely sold on the film, with some critics questioning the meandering pacing and even Snyder's ability to play with the new concepts at work in his zombie world to their fullest potential.

"I found myself wanting more from Army of the Dead overall," Observer's Brandon Katz said. "It's well cast and often funny. But despite blending the heist/zombie genres, there's not much newness added to either. One or two fresh setpieces amid familiar blood n gore, but outside of that, you've seen it more or less."

Viewers everywhere will be able to find out for themselves soon enough, as Army of the Dead rampages into a limited theatrical run this week, then hits Netflix May 21.