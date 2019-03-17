ECCC 2019 Day 3 cosplay gallery

Emerald City Comic Con 2019 is gearing up to be the best one yet. The cosplayers that showed up on Saturday sure looked like they wanted to make sure that happened.

Saturday’s entries included the Spanish Inquisition (that no one expected), superstars of the WWE, and a fantastic "cast photo" for lack of a better term of the characters from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

You can check out all the amazingness in the gallery down below. Not only is it great to see these characters come to life, but it's also pretty darn cool to see the passion these fans have. They put in the hard work to create these costumes, as well as show their courage for not being afraid to express their love for everything geek.

