Wonder Park's Brianna Denski on working in animation, her character and meeting Matthew Broderick
Girl on the Third Floor delivers a gender-bent haunted house scenario
Gaming: Left 4 Dead makers come Back 4 Blood; Dragon Ball plays its Switch cards; more
Look of the Week: Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner's fantasy fashion moments
ECCC 2019 Day 3 cosplay gallery

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 17, 2019

Emerald City Comic Con 2019 is gearing up to be the best one yet. The cosplayers that showed up on Saturday sure looked like they wanted to make sure that happened.

Saturday’s entries included the Spanish Inquisition (that no one expected), superstars of the WWE, and a fantastic "cast photo" for lack of a better term of the characters from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

You can check out all the amazingness in the gallery down below. Not only is it great to see these characters come to life, but it's also pretty darn cool to see the passion these fans have. They put in the hard work to create these costumes, as well as show their courage for not being afraid to express their love for everything geek.

As always, you can keep up with all on ECCC's happenings on our live streams found here, and make sure to follow the hashtags #ECCC and #ItsAFanThing!

Mass Effect
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Miles and Spider-Punk
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Nintendo Mash Up
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Nintendo Robot
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Penguin
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Pidge and Keith
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Rocket Raccoon
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Silent Hill
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Snow White and Russell
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Man
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Star Wars Family
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Storm
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Superman and Lois
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
The Bat Family
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
The Spanish Inquisition
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Thor Family
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
WWE
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Bat Alf
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Ben Reilly and She-Hulk
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Vers and Ronan
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
X-Men
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Black Panther
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Boba Fett and Scout Trooper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Captain Marvel
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Catwoman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 1
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 3
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 4
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 5
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 6
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
DemiDog
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Demigorgan
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Critical Role
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Domino
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Drakkon
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Elektra
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Fallout
Gears of War
Ghostbusters
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Harry Potter
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Hellboy
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
IT
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Janet
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jawa
Jay and Silent Bob
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jesus and Rick
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Joker Ewok and Jokers Daughter
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Killmonger
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Korg
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Loki
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Lord of the Rings
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Macho Man and Vader
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mad Hatter
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mario Plant
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
