ECCC 2019 Day 4 cosplay gallery

It's a shame that all good things must come to an end. Alas, much like Marvel's Netflix shows, Emerald City Comic Con 2019 has ended its journey. Over the last four days, fans flocked to the Washington State Convention Center to see some of their favorite celebrities, grab those hard-to-find exclusives, and share their passions.

While Sunday may not have had the highest quantity, it had the same quality of cosplay as the previous three days. From British TV favorites Red Dwarf to the elegant Jareth from Labyrinth, Sunday's cosplay was yet again impressive.

And we FINALLY got our Spider-Ham to round out our Spider-Verse costumes.

From all of us here at SYFY WIRE, we'd like to thank each and every one of you that put your hard work and passion into your cosplay. It's people like you that help inspire all of us to enjoy the things we love and not be afraid to share that love with the entire world.

We'll see you next year at ECCC 2020!