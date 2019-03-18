Latest Stories

richard erdman the twilight zone
Richard Erdman, star of Twilight Zone and Community, dies at 93
Men In Black International
Men in Black International offers first look at shape-shifting alien villains
exiles
The evolution of Valkyrie
Mandy Chainsaw Fight
WTF Moments: The chainsaw fight that made Mandy 2018's Most Metal Movie
Guardians of the Galaxy at ECCC 2019

ECCC 2019 Day 4 cosplay gallery

Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 18, 2019

It's a shame that all good things must come to an end. Alas, much like Marvel's Netflix shows, Emerald City Comic Con 2019 has ended its journey. Over the last four days, fans flocked to the Washington State Convention Center to see some of their favorite celebrities, grab those hard-to-find exclusives, and share their passions.

While Sunday may not have had the highest quantity, it had the same quality of cosplay as the previous three days. From British TV favorites Red Dwarf to the elegant Jareth from Labyrinth, Sunday's cosplay was yet again impressive.

And we FINALLY got our Spider-Ham to round out our Spider-Verse costumes.

From all of us here at SYFY WIRE, we'd like to thank each and every one of you that put your hard work and passion into your cosplay. It's people like you that help inspire all of us to enjoy the things we love and not be afraid to share that love with the entire world.

We'll see you next year at ECCC 2020!

Full Metal Alchemist.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Guardians of the Galaxy at ECCC 2019
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Han in Carbonite.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Harley Quinn
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Iron Spider.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jurassic Park.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Labryinth.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Negasonic Teenage Warhead.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Predator.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Raimbow Brite.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Ramona Flowers.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Red Dwarf.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
She Hulk.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Punk.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Verse
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Star Wars 2.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Star Wars
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Tim.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Umbrella Academy.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
X-Men.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Archie and JugHead.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Ariel
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Batman and Robin.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
BeetleJuice
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Borg.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 1.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 2.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 3.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 4.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Creeper and Question.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
CrossBones.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Dark Crystal
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Deadpool.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Disney
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
