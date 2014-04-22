Latest Stories

The Day After Tomorrow

Eco-Disaster: The best sci-fi films about environmental collapse

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Apr 22, 2014

Of all the possible sci-fi scenarios in which the world and/or civilization as we know it comes crashing to an end, the environmental catastrophe seems more and more the likeliest.

I mean, let's face it: A zombie plague is not hitting anytime soon, and despite all the geopolitical hot spots in the world, a full-scale global nuclear exchange is probably not in the cards either. An asteroid strike is plausible, but remote, while the chances of an alien invasion seem even less realistic.

Ecological or environmental calamities, on the other hand, appear to be happening all around us. The melting of the ice caps, the disappearance of bees, extreme weather changes resulting in freak tornadoes and hurricanes, even the possibility of exhausting our supplies of resources like oil or drinkable water ... these things are somehow more real than ever before. 

And so, in honor of today (April 22) being Earth Day, and with the hope that we will start thinking a little more about preserving this beautiful rock that is our only home, here are some of our favorite environmental/ecological sci-fi thrillers. Chime in below with a few of your own, and don't forget to recycle that water bottle.

No Blade Of Grass
No Blade of Grass (1970): Starring and directed by Cornel Wilde and based on a novel called The...
Silent Running
Silent Running (1971): Pollution and other man-made environmental havoc forces the last of Earth's...
Soylent Green
Soylent Green (1973): If you don't know what Soylent Green is made of by now, you probably shouldn'...
The Road Warrior
The Mad Max trilogy (1979/1981/1985): George Miller's frequently brilliant trilogy -- Mad Max, The...
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986): So, why is that gigantic alien probe sending Earth's weather...
Waterworld
Waterworld (1995): Long ridiculed as the most expensive bomb of all time (it made back only half...
The Core
The Core (2003): This one of those films that's utterly ridiculous when you think about it, but...
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day After Tomorrow (2004): After wrecking the world with alien invaders and giant iguanas, the...
Children of Men
Children of Men (2006): When human beings become unable to reproduce, society descends into a...
WALL-E
WALL-E (2008): This robot assigned to clean up the waste on an abandoned Earth was one of Pixar...
2012
2012 (2012): Roland Emmerich doubled down on the scope of his previous environmental disaster film...
