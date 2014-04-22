Eco-Disaster: The best sci-fi films about environmental collapse

Of all the possible sci-fi scenarios in which the world and/or civilization as we know it comes crashing to an end, the environmental catastrophe seems more and more the likeliest.

I mean, let's face it: A zombie plague is not hitting anytime soon, and despite all the geopolitical hot spots in the world, a full-scale global nuclear exchange is probably not in the cards either. An asteroid strike is plausible, but remote, while the chances of an alien invasion seem even less realistic.

Ecological or environmental calamities, on the other hand, appear to be happening all around us. The melting of the ice caps, the disappearance of bees, extreme weather changes resulting in freak tornadoes and hurricanes, even the possibility of exhausting our supplies of resources like oil or drinkable water ... these things are somehow more real than ever before.

And so, in honor of today (April 22) being Earth Day, and with the hope that we will start thinking a little more about preserving this beautiful rock that is our only home, here are some of our favorite environmental/ecological sci-fi thrillers. Chime in below with a few of your own, and don't forget to recycle that water bottle.