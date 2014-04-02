Latest Stories

Batman1966_0.jpg

Eight reasons the '60s Batman TV show's legacy is bat-tastic

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Chris Kaye
Apr 2, 2014

The contributions of Christopher Nolan, Tim Burton, Paul Dini, and Bruce Timm to Batman’s onscreen persona are well-known. But the influence of writer Lorenzo Semple, Jr., who died last week at the age of 91, outstrips them all. One of the creators of the 1966 Batman TV show and movie, Semple might have been considered a celebrity showrunner had his work aired today.

In the long list of artists and writers whose contributions to the Dark Knight's legend are largely uncredited, Semple's are perhaps the most stubbornly stuck in our collective consciousness. While the show is justly experiencing a renaissance of sorts with the Batman '66 comic and a Blu-ray release later this year, what follows is a look at Semple's contributions and other bat-innovations from the Adam West era that have become both an enduring part of the bat-mythos - and of culture at large.

The BatmobileBatman’s lift appeared in the comics in a much more modest form until Kustomizer...
Holy [anything]!It's very likely you have used this expression before. And its use in the American...
BatgirlTrue, a Bat-Girl named Betty Kane made a few appearances in the Batman comics of the early '...
The Superhero CrossoverIn the comics, it wasn't really until 1976's Superman vs. the Amazing Spider...
POW! BAM! ETC!The idea of using comic-book style sound-effect bubbles is also credited to Semple,...
Mr. FreezeThough he appeared as Mr. Zero in the comics, the Dark Knight's most lyrical, romantic...
Bat-GadgetsIn early Batman stories, the crimefighter was usually equipped with little more than a...
CatwomanThanks to the Comics Code and decency and all that stuff, Catwoman sat out most of the '50s...
Tag: Batman

