Eight sci-fi and fantasy romances to check out in September

School's back in session, so what better time to crack open a book for a fun read too? Good thing we're here with our FANGRRLS Romance recommendations, where your readers of romance on Team FANGRRLS (that's us) list some of the books we're looking forward to this month, as well as the slightly older, occasionally non-genre titles that we're finally reading.

We've got eight sci-fi and fantasy romance recs on our radar that are being released throughout the month of September, but this is by no means everything! Let us know what you're planning on reading in the comments below.

Oh, and ICYMI, we're always on the lookout for authors with SFF romance titles to spotlight, so if you're a writer with a book coming out, let us know! You can also chat us up anytime on Twitter, either individually or via SYFY FANGRRLS using the hashtag #FangrrlsRomance. And don't forget to check out last month's releases in case you're looking to add some slightly older books to your ginormous TBR pile. Happy reading!