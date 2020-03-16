Graduation canceled? Hold it in Minecraft like these elementary schoolers

Libraries full of banned texts. In-game computers. What can't Minecraft do? The mega-hit crafting game has endless possibilities and has seen its creative user base only find more outlandish uses for its virtual worlds now that a widespread coronavirus pandemic has caused many community events (in addition to entertainment premieres, conventions, and productions) to shut down. For some Japanese elementary schoolers, that meant hosting their very own graduation inside of the game — no adults necessary.

From Twitter user Shuhei Kashiwara (@backyennew), the photos and video below show what some resourceful students have done after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested temporary closures of all elementary, junior high, and high schools. With graduation canceled, the class took it upon themselves to throw their own ceremony ... inside the game.

Take a look:

Who needs social distancing when there's a whole LEGO-esque Matrix to live in? Build a better quarantine through Minecraft. With a red carpet, plenty of seating, and its very own stage, the venue was suitably fancy for its proactive young grads:

Of course this is much, much cooler since no teachers or parents were involved. Japan's schools look to resume after the end of spring vacation in April, but until then it doesn't seem like many of its more technologically advanced kids will want for stuff to do during their time at home. In fact, if a graduation ceremony is just the first step, think of what these Minecraft experts will be putting together in a few more weeks!

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, keep them away from your face, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.