Latest Stories

Eleven Eleven
Tag: Games
SXSW: Inside the immersive VR experience Eleven Eleven
Mario Tennis
Tag: Comics
Emerald City Comic Con Day 1 cosplay gallery
burnham-tilly
Tag: Fangrrls
Star Trek: Discovery's 'Project Daedalus' focuses on Spock's anger
Hannah Cheesman as Airiam on Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery’s Hannah Cheesman reveals Airiam’s link to The Next Generation
Eleven Eleven

SXSW: Inside the immersive VR experience Eleven Eleven

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 14, 2019

Earlier this week at SXSW, SYFY unveiled its new Virtual Reality experience Eleven Eleven as part of the festival's Virtual Cinema exhibit, which showcased the latest in cutting edge virtual reality

The story is set on the distant world of Kairos Linea, and it takes place 11 minutes and 11 seconds before an evil corporation detonates a device that will not only end a bloody rebellion, but also cause an extinction level event. With the clock ticking, players will have to move quickly through the digital world to ensure their characters do what needs to be done before all life ceases to exist. 

Players can choose between six characters, whose stories all weave together in real-time during that crucial 11-minute, 11-second runtime. You can play Eleven Eleven via its straight-forward Story Mode, a wandering Explore Mode, which lets you roam the island as you see fit, and a Goddess Mode. Each one will give players an entirely different way to experience the full 90 minutes of story. 

Regardless of how its played, Eleven Eleven is a beautifully rendered, immersive world that practically invites you to wander off the beaten path to explore. The character design is reminiscent of Genndy Tartakovsky, giving the characters a slight stylization that keeps the experience from drifting too far into the uncanny valley. 

The demo itself originally offered both 20-minute and 90-minute sessions, but had to eliminate the latter due to overwhelming interest. Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures, called it "one of those phenomenal glimpses into the future."

The full version of Eleven Eleven will be available later this year on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Playstation VR. A truncated 70-minute version will hit Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR, as well as both a mobile and AR version. 

Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Eleven Eleven
Tag: Virtual Reality
Tag: SXSW
Tag: VR

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Nightflyers
Nightflyers Hero
WATCH: Get the Nightflyers VR experience with three virtual reality short films
SYFY WIRE Staff
Nov 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Nightflyers
George-R-R-Martin
George R.R. Martin predicts the future of storytelling and reveals what SYFY's Nightflyers gets right
Caitlin Busch
Nov 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Ralph Breaks VR cover
Ralph smells like ham and more perfectly weird details with the developers of Ralph Breaks VR
Todd Gilchrist
Nov 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Darth Vader
Darth Vader in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Enter the Sith Lord's lair in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0