Fast cars and femme fatales in first trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot

Good morning, Angels! Sony Pictures saw fit to gift us with the first action-packed trailer for Elizabeth Banks's reboot of the Charlie's Angels franchise. Written and directed by Banks, the film (opening this fall) expands upon the world of the original '70s-era TV show and its other adaptations by placing offices of the Townsend Agency all over the world. Our latest trio of agents are played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

In addition, Charlie's iconic associate of "Bosley" is no longer a person, but a general title of leadership within the business. The upcoming movie will feature three separate Bosleys played by Banks, Djimon Hounsou, and the great Patrick Stewart.

Watch the new teaser below, which features a hot new single by Arian Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey!

Video of CHARLIE&#039;S ANGELS - Official Trailer (HD)

Rounding out the ensemble cast are: Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Sam Claflin (Catching Fire), Nat Faxon (Disenchantment), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), and Chris Pang (I, Frankenstein).

Aside from all the new changes to the franchise mythos, Banks really wanted the reboot to feel like a reflection of modern day ideals and values, particularly with the rise in female empowerment brought on by the #MeToo movement.

"I just wanted to make a movie about women at work, working together," she said earlier this month. "I wanted to make a movie that was not about their boyfriends that they didn't see enough, or the cats they didn't feed, or the mother that they didn't call, because I don't worry about those things in my daily life. And so, in that way, I felt like we were updating the idea of Charlie's Angels."

This new take on Charlie's Angels, which Kristen Stewart has described as "woke" and "modern," opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 15.