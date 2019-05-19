Elizabeth Olsen tried for the role of Daenerys on Game of Thrones and it didn't go well

It's hard to imagine anyone else other than Emilia Clarke playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, but if the universe's path had gone a little differently, it would've been Wanda Maximoff burning Kings Landing to a crisp last Sunday.

Speaking to Vulture, MCU actor Elizabeth Olsen revealed that one of her earliest auditions in Hollywood was for the role of Dany on HBO's insanely popular fantasy series. She was asked to read a speech the character gives at the end of the Season 1 finale, and it did not go well in the slightest.

"When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that," she said. “It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had. [From] after she just burned. And she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember.”

Credit: HBO

Luckily, Elizabeth (the younger sibling of Mary-Kate and Ashley) ended up getting her own iconic role as the MCU's version of Scarlet Witch, who made her onscreen debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside the character's brother, Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Going on to appear in both Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda got her shining moment in Avengers: Endgame when she confronted Thanos (Josh Brolin) for killing the love of her life, Vision (Paul Bettany).

Olsen and Bettany will be reprising their Marvel roles in WandaVision, an upcoming MCU live-action series coming to Disney's streaming service, Disney+ (launching Nov. 12 of this year). On the red carpet premiere of Endgame, the actress teased a 1950s vibe for the show, which will run for an estimated six, hour-long episodes.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Game of Thrones' series finale airs tonight on HBO at 9pm EST. When it comes to the show, Olsen doesn't let one bad audition get in the way of her enjoyment of it.

"I’m just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington," she said of the Jon Snow actor. "I mean, he’s just brainwashed me."