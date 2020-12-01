Elliot Page will stay on as Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page (Inception, X-Men: Days of Future Past) will remain the star of the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, according to Variety. His character, Vanya Hargreeves, is a cisgender woman whose superpowers have inadvertently threatened the destruction of Earth in the first two seasons.

Page announced on social media today that he is a non-binary transgender person. Variety's sources have confirmed that the gender of Vanya Hargreeves will remain the same, and that Netflix is already updating Page’s name in the credits in of all of the titles he is in across the company’s platform. Page’s name is already updated on IMDb for the show.

In the last season of The Umbrella Academy (Spoiler!), the Hargreeves children escape from the 1960s to find themselves back in 2019, albeit in an alternative timeline where their father adopted different children into The Umbrella Academy (and, for that matter, called The Umbrella Academy something else). In addition to Page, the show stars Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben).

Credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX © 2020

Fellow Umbrella Academy cast members as well the official account for the show also went on social media to support Page’s announcement.

Netflix picked up a third season of the show this November, though there is no news yet on when the series will go back into production and ultimately air on the streaming platform.